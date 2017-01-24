Texas Tech adds former Red Raider center as O-line coach

Brandon Jones‘ coaching career began in Lubbock after his playing days at Texas Tech came to an end, and now that career will continue on at his alma mater.
Jones, Tech announce via a press release, has been hired as the Red Raiders new offensive line coach. The hiring of Jones comes a couple of days after Tech announced that Lee Hays would not be returning to Kliff Kingsbury‘s coaching staff in 2017.
“We’re excited to welcome Coach Jones to our staff,” the head coach said in a statement. “He’s regarded as one of the top offensive line coaches in the country, and our program will benefit from his leadership. We’re looking forward to our offensive line continuing to develop under him.”
The past two seasons, Jones served as the line coach and running-game coordinator at Cal.
New #TexasTech OL coach Brandon Jones did a very good job for #Cal. Bears had a Top10 O & were among leaders in fewest TFLs & sacks allowed.
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 24, 2017
Prior to that, he was the line coach at East Carolina from 2010-14. Jones started 22 games along the line for the Red Raiders before becoming a grad assistant with the football program in 2007.