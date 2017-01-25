About-face: QB Ryan Burns opts to stay at Stanford

It appears the quarterback position at Stanford won’t be quite as unsettled as it could’ve been.
Two weeks ago, reports surfaced that Ryan Burns would be leaving The Farm as a graduate transfer. Now? Not so much.
“I figured I have a great opportunity in coming back, getting another degree and learning from some phenomenal coaches for another year,” the rising fifth-year senior quarterback said in a statement to ESPN.com. “It’s also very important to me to prove to this team and to myself that I can be so much better than I was last year.”
Burns started the first seven games of the 2016 season after winning the job coming out of camp, but then lost it to Keller Chryst midseason. Chryst, however, suffered a significant knee injury in Stanford’s Sun Bowl win over North Carolina late last month; that injury was subsequently reported to be a torn ACL, which will sideline him for the next six months.
Besides Burns, the Cardinal is left with K.J. Costello as the lone healthy scholarship quarterback on David Shaw‘s roster. A four-star 2016 signee rated as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the country, Costello took a redshirt as a true freshman.
Preferred walk-ons Brent Peus and Jack Richardson are the only other current options at the position for Shaw and his offensive staff. They also have a commitment from 2017 prospect Davis Mills, the top-rated pro-style passer in this year’s class.
A thin wide receiving corps experience-wise at Iowa has gotten a bit thinner thanks to a development Tuesday night.
The Hawkeyes announced via a press release that Jonathan Parker has decided to transfer out of Kirk Ferentz‘s football program. The wide receiver graduated from the university in December of last year, which would give him immediate eligibility for the 2017 season if he decided to move on to another FBS school.
“Jonathan has made contributions to our program throughout his career, which was unfortunately hampered by injury for most of the 2016 season,” said the long-time head coach in a statement. “Jonathan earned his degree in December, and we wish him nothing but the best in completing his playing career elsewhere next fall.”
The injury to which Ferentz alluded occurred during summer camp and kept him out of all but one game this past season.
As a redshirt freshman in 2014, Parker ran for 141 yards and a touchdown as he initially began his Hawkeye career as a running back. He was also eighth in the Big Ten in kickoff returns with a 22.1 yard average that year. Shortly after being cited for “disorderly house” of all things in January of 2015, Parker was moved to receiver.
While Parker’s experience at the position was limited, his departure does put a dent in that particular personnel group.
Oregon’s offseason from the outer edges of football hell has added yet another layer.
Early Sunday morning, Ducks co-offensive coordinator David Reaves was arrested for, among other things, driving under the influence of intoxicants. In a statement later that day, the school confirmed that Reaves had been placed on administrative leave, the first step “to terminate his employment with cause.”
It was also reported that there was an unidentified adult male passenger in the car at the time of Reaves’ arrest. As it turns out, that individual is also a member of Willie Taggart‘s first Oregon coaching staff — wide receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty.
That coach’s connection to the incident apparently won’t create another hole for Taggart to fill, though, as the Eugene Register-Guard writes that “Dougherty was not charged with a crime and is not expected to face discipline from the university.”
Dougherty was hired by Taggart in late December after spending the 2016 season as an offensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.
Reaves’ arrest came less than a week after his official hiring was announced. In addition to his shared coordinating duties, the 38-year-old was also expected to be responsible for coaching tight ends as well as serving as passing-game coordinator.
Somewhat lost amidst Clemson’s ongoing celebration of its first national championship in more than three decades was the fact that Dabo Swinney had two holes to fill on his title-winning coaching staff. In one fell swoop Tuesday, Swinney filled both.
Mickey Conn and Todd Bates, the school confirmed in a press release, have been hired by Swinney as part of his nine-man on-field staff. Bates will coach the Tigers’ defensive line, while Conn, who spent 2016 as a senior defensive analyst for the Tigers and was a teammate of Swinney’s on Alabama’s 1992 national title team, will handle cornerbacks.
The two assistants will replace defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks and defensive line coach Marion Hobby, with the former retiring at season’s end and the latter leaving for the same job with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.
“These are two outstanding men who are very good fits with our staff,” said Swinney. “Of course Mickey was on our staff last year and already has a strong knowledge of what we do. Todd is the same age I was (33) when I came to Clemson. He has worked our camp in recent years. I remember one of the camp days Coach (Dan) Brooks came to me and said, ‘Todd Bates is the best coach we have out here.’ I have been following his career closely.”
Bates, also an Alabama graduate, spent the past three seasons as the line coach at FCS Jacksonville. This will be his first on-field job at the FBS level.
Prior to coming to Clemson last year, Conn had spent the previous 16 seasons as a high school head coach in Colorado.
“Row the Boat” will soon row its way from Kalamazoo to Minneapolis.
According to a report from Madison Bennett of MLive, Western Michigan will soon transfer the “Row the Boat” trademark over to its former head coach P.J. Fleck.
“It’s just a matter of negotiating the terms of the release of that intellectual property,” WMU trustee William Johnston told MLive.
Fleck introduced the phrase at his introductory press conference in December of 2012 and turned it into a program mantra. The phrase joined national consciousness this season as Fleck guided the Broncos to an undefeated regular season, a MAC championship and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl. That success led him to take the head job at Minnesota earlier this month.
Fleck has stated the phrase has personal meaning to him, first spawning after he and his first wife Tracie lost infant son Colt to a heart condition.
“It comes from a very personal, personal tragedy in my life and that’s where ‘Row the Boat’ came from,” Fleck told ESPN earlier this month. “So, I really hope they do see that, and [that] they are willing to allow me to take that, but we’ll see as we move forward. I’m not sure what they’re going to do with it, but I really hope because of what it means, that I have the ability to at least purchase it, take it with me, and continue to change other people’s lives through tragedy, through adversity, in just a different area.”