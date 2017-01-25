Auburn QB Sean White likely at least limited in the spring

An injury that happened at the very end of the 2016 season will impact Auburn’s offensive triggerman as the Tigers begin preparations in earnest for the 2017 season.
In the Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma, Sean White sustained a broken forearm in his right (throwing) arm. At the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, head coach Gus Malzahn offered up an update on the quarterback’s progress, indicating that he’s hopeful White will be able to at least some action in the 15 spring practice sessions that will commence in late February.
“Right now, we are hoping he can go some in spring,” Malzahn said by way of al.com. “I’ll have more updates when it gets a little closer. …
“I’m just hoping he gets to throw some. I’ll have an update as it gets closer (to spring practice).”
A redshirt sophomore, White played in 11 games this past season in his first year as the full-time starter. In the two games in which he didn’t start and play, White was dealing with a shoulder injury.
There is no disputing the value of media rights deals around college sports continues to widen the gap between the haves and the have-nots, especially in college football. But conference-wide media deals are just part of the equation. The individual media rights deals signed by some programs continues to impress for the top programs around the country. Georgia is going to be cashing in over the next decade with a renewed contract with IMG College and JMI Sports.
According to a copy of the contract acquired by Athens Banner-Herald, Georgia will be paid a sum of $152.5 million over the next 10 years. The school will receive a guaranteed sum of $12.8 million for the 2017-18 academic year. That annual payment will increase each year through the 2026-27 season, at which point the contract maxes out annually at $15.7 million.
For the sake of comparison, Georgia’s previous contract with IMG College was valued at $92.8 million over eight years, an average of $11.6 million per year.
In 2016, it was reported that each SEC school was paid a conference revenue share of $32.7 million for the 2014-2015 year. That was largely thanks to the addition of the SEC Network, which essentially printed money for the conference from the jump. Georgia also signed up for a lucrative apparel deal with Nike in 2014, although apparel contracts pay far less money than media rights deals do (not that an extra couple million here or there is a bad thing).
Auburn is preparing to do some renovating at Jordan-Hare Stadium. A brand new facility at the southwest corner of the football stadium will be designed to provide better support for the football program with updated locker rooms, a new press box and more, including amenities that will benefit fans as well.
The project reportedly comes in at a cost of $28 million, which will be paid by the school’s athletics department funding.
The proposed plan still must be granted approval from the board of trustees. A meeting is currently scheduled for February 3. If approved, which is expected, the school will plan to begin starting with the renovations in May in order to be completed in July of 2018. That means the school will avoid a hassle with construction during spring football (and the spring football game) but may pose at least a minor hassle for the upcoming 2017 college football season.
In addition to football, the new facility attached to the stadium will also serve Olympic sports.
A former Boise State football player previously suspended for his role in an alleged sexual assault will not be allowed to join the Kansas football program. Defensive back Darreon Jackson is no longer being recruited by the Jayhawks and will supposedly not be allowed to join the Kansas program.
“[Kansas head coach] David Beaty has told us that (Jackson) is not among the prospects we are recruiting,” Kansas associate athletic director for external relations Jim Marchiony said, according to The Kansas City Star.
Jackson is a JUCO transfer from Coffeyville Community College. After committing to Kansas as a JUCO transfer, the process was apparently halted when a background check by Kansas revealed Jackson was connected to the 2015 sexual assault incident that led to the expulsion of two Boise State football players. Jackson was suspended for his connection to the situation. An appeal was later denied.
Jackson left Boise State for the 2016 season and announced his commitment to Kansas on Saturday. He was not charged with any crime.
Less than two weeks after taking over the oars from P.J. Fleck, Tim Lester has completed his first Western Michigan coaching staff.
While some of the hires had previously been reported, WMU confirmed Wednesday the names of all nine members of Lester’s initial staff. Kevin Johns, the offensive coordinator at Indiana the past three seasons, will assume the same position at WMU. The 41-year-old coordinator will also handle the Broncos’ quarterbacks. Tim Daoust, who had a previous stop at WMU (2006-09), returns to Kalamazoo as defensive coordinator after a stint in the same job at Ball State.
Below are Lester’s seven position coaches:
OFFENSE
Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach – Jake Moreland
Running Backs Coach – Eric Evans
Wide Receivers Coach – Ashton Aikens
Tight Ends/Tackles Coach/Recruiting Coordinator – Bill Kenney
DEFENSE
Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach – Lou Esposito
Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator – David Duggan
Defensive Backs – Cory Sanders
Moreland played with Lester at WMU and still ranks second all-time amongst Broncos tight ends with 1,414 career receiving yards. He also coached tight ends at his alma mater from 2004-12. This will also serve as Esposito’s second tour of duty with the Broncos as he spent three seasons as the line coach from 2010-12.
Kenney and Duggan are the lone holdovers from Fleck’s staff.