Auburn QB Sean White likely at least limited in the spring

An injury that happened at the very end of the 2016 season will impact Auburn’s offensive triggerman as the Tigers begin preparations in earnest for the 2017 season.

In the Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma, Sean White sustained a broken forearm in his right (throwing) arm. At the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, head coach Gus Malzahn offered up an update on the quarterback’s progress, indicating that he’s hopeful White will be able to at least some action in the 15 spring practice sessions that will commence in late February.

“Right now, we are hoping he can go some in spring,” Malzahn said by way of al.com. “I’ll have more updates when it gets a little closer. …

“I’m just hoping he gets to throw some. I’ll have an update as it gets closer (to spring practice).”

A redshirt sophomore, White played in 11 games this past season in his first year as the full-time starter. In the two games in which he didn’t start and play, White was dealing with a shoulder injury.