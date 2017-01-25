Auburn reveals plans for $28 million game day support facility

Auburn is preparing to do some renovating at Jordan-Hare Stadium. A brand new facility at the southwest corner of the football stadium will be designed to provide better support for the football program with updated locker rooms, a new press box and more, including amenities that will benefit fans as well.
The project reportedly comes in at a cost of $28 million, which will be paid by the school’s athletics department funding.
The proposed plan still must be granted approval from the board of trustees. A meeting is currently scheduled for February 3. If approved, which is expected, the school will plan to begin starting with the renovations in May in order to be completed in July of 2018. That means the school will avoid a hassle with construction during spring football (and the spring football game) but may pose at least a minor hassle for the upcoming 2017 college football season.
In addition to football, the new facility attached to the stadium will also serve Olympic sports.