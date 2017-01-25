AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Jordan-Hare Stadium during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Clemson Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 18, 2010 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Auburn reveals plans for $28 million game day support facility

Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireJan 25, 2017, 5:42 PM EST

Auburn is preparing to do some renovating at Jordan-Hare Stadium. A brand new facility at the southwest corner of the football stadium will be designed to provide better support for the football program with updated locker rooms, a new press box and more, including amenities that will benefit fans as well.

The project reportedly comes in at a cost of $28 million, which will be paid by the school’s athletics department funding.

The proposed plan still must be granted approval from the board of trustees. A meeting is currently scheduled for February 3. If approved, which is expected, the school will plan to begin starting with the renovations in May in order to be completed in July of 2018. That means the school will avoid a hassle with construction during spring football (and the spring football game) but may pose at least a minor hassle for the upcoming 2017 college football season.

In addition to football, the new facility attached to the stadium will also serve Olympic sports.

Kansas blocks transfer of former Boise State DB connected to Title IX investigation

Kansas head coach David Beaty talks to Kansas cornerback Tyrone Miller Jr. during the first half of an NCAA football game against South Dakota State Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
1 Comment
By Kevin McGuireJan 25, 2017, 5:01 PM EST

A former Boise State football player previously suspended for his role in an alleged sexual assault will not be allowed to join the Kansas football program. Defensive back Darreon Jackson is no longer being recruited by the Jayhawks and will supposedly not be allowed to join the Kansas program.

“[Kansas head coach] David Beaty has told us that (Jackson) is not among the prospects we are recruiting,” Kansas associate athletic director for external relations Jim Marchiony said, according to The Kansas City Star.

Jackson is a JUCO transfer from Coffeyville Community College. After committing to Kansas as a JUCO transfer, the process was apparently halted when a background check by Kansas revealed Jackson was connected to the 2015 sexual assault incident that led to the expulsion of two Boise State football players. Jackson was suspended for his connection to the situation. An appeal was later denied.

Jackson left Boise State for the 2016 season and announced his commitment to Kansas on Saturday. He was not charged with any crime.

WMU announces Tim Lester’s first coaching staff

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 02: The Western Michigan Broncos cheerleaders and mascot take the field during the 81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between Western Michigan and Wisconsin at AT&T Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJan 25, 2017, 3:55 PM EST

Less than two weeks after taking over the oars from P.J. Fleck, Tim Lester has completed his first Western Michigan coaching staff.

While some of the hires had previously been reported, WMU confirmed Wednesday the names of all nine members of Lester’s initial staff.  Kevin Johns, the offensive coordinator at Indiana the past three seasons, will assume the same position at WMU.  The 41-year-old coordinator will also handle the Broncos’ quarterbacks.  Tim Daoust, who had a previous stop at WMU (2006-09), returns to Kalamazoo as defensive coordinator after a stint in the same job at Ball State.

Below are Lester’s seven position coaches:

OFFENSE
Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach – Jake Moreland
Running Backs Coach – Eric Evans
Wide Receivers Coach – Ashton Aikens
Tight Ends/Tackles Coach/Recruiting Coordinator – Bill Kenney

DEFENSE
Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach – Lou Esposito
Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator – David Duggan
Defensive Backs – Cory Sanders

Moreland played with Lester at WMU and still ranks second all-time amongst Broncos tight ends with 1,414 career receiving yards.  He also coached tight ends at his alma mater from 2004-12. This will also serve as Esposito’s second tour of duty with the Broncos as he spent three seasons as the line coach from 2010-12.

Kenney and Duggan are the lone holdovers from Fleck’s staff.

Poinsettia Bowl shuttering its postseason doors after 12-year run

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 21: Tanner Mangum #12 of the Brigham Young Cougars is forced from the pocket on a run during the second half of the Poinsettia Bowl against the Wyoming Cowboys at Qualcomm Stadium on December 21, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
7 Comments
By John TaylorJan 25, 2017, 1:56 PM EST

For those who are of the opinion that there are way too many bowl games, today’s like Christmas in January.

The San Diego Bowl Game Association announced Wednesday that its board of directors has voted to shift its focus solely on the group’s running of the Holiday Bowl.  That decision means that the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl is no more, ending a 12-year run for the postseason game.

The last Poinsettia Bowl was played in December of last year and saw BYU top Wyoming 24-21.

“College football and the bowl game structure has gone through major changes through the years and our board feels the time is right to focus our efforts on one post-season game,” said Mark Neville, executive director of the San Diego Bowl Game Association, in a statement. “The San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl staged exciting match-ups for more than a decade and we were one of the few cities to host two bowl games.”

The annual game had recently pitted a Mountain West school against either one from the MAC or BYU.  With the decision to axe the game, both of those conferences, at least for the moment, have temporarily lost one of its potential postseason destinations.

“We were aware today’s announcement from the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl was a possibility,” a statement from MWC commissioner Craig Thompson began. “While we are disappointed by the decision, the Mountain West is thankful for the tremendous relationship we’ve enjoyed with the bowl game. The city of San Diego and the Poinsettia Bowl were outstanding hosts and provided a first-class experience for several MW institutions over 12 seasons. The Poinsettia Bowl is one of six postseason games the Mountain West has been a part of creating during its 18-year history.

“We are well-versed in the bowl space and are already in the process of vetting future options to ensure postseason opportunities for our student-athletes.”

In its release, the SDBGA noted that “[d]iscussions are also underway with the San Diego Padres about playing the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in the event Qualcomm Stadium closes after 2018.” “The Padres have already started talking to the architectural firm that designed Petco Park about what would be required to allow football to be played in the stadium,” the group added.

With the San Diego Chargers moving to Los Angeles, there’s doubt as to the future of Qualcomm Stadium, which also serves as the home of the San Diego State Aztecs.  That MWC program is currently weighing its options for a future home.

Broadcasting icon Brent Musberger to retire Jan. 31

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 19: Sportscaster Brent Musburger appears before a game between the New Mexico Lobos and the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Mexico won 68-56. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Getty Images
5 Comments
By John TaylorJan 25, 2017, 11:33 AM EST

You’re looking live at the end of a broadcasting era.

After nearly a half-century in the industry, Brent Musburger announced Wednesday that he will be hanging up his microphone and retiring.  The 77-year-old Musburger will do the play-by-play call on his final game Jan. 31, a college basketball matchup pitting Kentucky against Georgia at the famed Rupp Arena.

In retirement, Musburger is expected to move to Las Vegas and help his family start a sports handicapping business.  Of course.

“What a wonderful journey I have traveled with CBS and the Disney company,” Musburger, a graduate of Northwestern, said in a statement. “A love of sports allows me to live a life of endless pleasure. And make no mistake, I will miss the arenas and stadiums dearly. Most of all, I will miss the folks I have met along the trail.

“But the next rodeo for me is in Las Vegas. Stop by and we’ll share a cold one and some good stories. I may even buy!”

This announcement comes three weeks after Musburger was heavily criticized for his seemingly pro-Joe Mixon comments during the Sugar Bowl.  Both Musburger and his employer, ESPN, claimed that the controversy had nothing to do with his decision to retire.

The highest of Musburger’s low points, though, may have been his blatant on-air ogling of Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron‘s girlfriend and mother.

According to ESPN’s release, Musburger’s lengthy résumé “includes play-by-play or hosting responsibilities (TV or radio) for Super Bowl, College Football Championship, Final Four, Masters, Rose Bowl, Little League World Series, FIFA World Cup, Indianapolis 500, NBA Finals, MLB Playoffs, US Open tennis, Belmont Stakes and much more.” Musburger was the play-by-play voice on seven BCS title games.

In March of 2014, it was announced that Musburger was moving to the SEC Network.