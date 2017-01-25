Broadcasting icon Brent Musberger to retire Jan. 31

You’re looking live at the end of a broadcasting era.

After nearly a half-century in the industry, Brent Musburger announced Wednesday that he will be hanging up his microphone and retiring. The 77-year-old Musburger will do the play-by-play call on his final game Jan. 31, a college basketball matchup pitting Kentucky against Georgia at the famed Rupp Arena.

In retirement, Musburger is expected to move to Las Vegas and help his family start a sports handicapping business. Of course.

“What a wonderful journey I have traveled with CBS and the Disney company,” Musburger, a graduate of Northwestern, said in a statement. “A love of sports allows me to live a life of endless pleasure. And make no mistake, I will miss the arenas and stadiums dearly. Most of all, I will miss the folks I have met along the trail.

“But the next rodeo for me is in Las Vegas. Stop by and we’ll share a cold one and some good stories. I may even buy!”

This announcement comes three weeks after Musburger was heavily criticized for his seemingly pro-Joe Mixon comments during the Sugar Bowl. Both Musburger and his employer, ESPN, claimed that the controversy had nothing to do with his decision to retire.

The highest of Musburger’s low points, though, may have been his blatant on-air ogling of Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron‘s girlfriend and mother.

According to ESPN’s release, Musburger’s lengthy résumé “includes play-by-play or hosting responsibilities (TV or radio) for Super Bowl, College Football Championship, Final Four, Masters, Rose Bowl, Little League World Series, FIFA World Cup, Indianapolis 500, NBA Finals, MLB Playoffs, US Open tennis, Belmont Stakes and much more.” Musburger was the play-by-play voice on seven BCS title games.

In March of 2014, it was announced that Musburger was moving to the SEC Network.