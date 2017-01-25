LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 19: Sportscaster Brent Musburger appears before a game between the New Mexico Lobos and the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Mexico won 68-56. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Broadcasting icon Brent Musberger to retire Jan. 31

Jan 25, 2017

You’re looking live at the end of a broadcasting era.

After nearly a half-century in the industry, Brent Musburger announced Wednesday that he will be hanging up his microphone and retiring.  The 77-year-old Musburger will do the play-by-play call on his final game Jan. 31, a college basketball matchup pitting Kentucky against Georgia at the famed Rupp Arena.

In retirement, Musburger is expected to move to Las Vegas and help his family start a sports handicapping business.  Of course.

“What a wonderful journey I have traveled with CBS and the Disney company,” Musburger, a graduate of Northwestern, said in a statement. “A love of sports allows me to live a life of endless pleasure. And make no mistake, I will miss the arenas and stadiums dearly. Most of all, I will miss the folks I have met along the trail.

“But the next rodeo for me is in Las Vegas. Stop by and we’ll share a cold one and some good stories. I may even buy!”

This announcement comes three weeks after Musburger was heavily criticized for his seemingly pro-Joe Mixon comments during the Sugar Bowl.  Both Musburger and his employer, ESPN, claimed that the controversy had nothing to do with his decision to retire.

The highest of Musburger’s low points, though, may have been his blatant on-air ogling of Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron‘s girlfriend and mother.

According to ESPN’s release, Musburger’s lengthy résumé “includes play-by-play or hosting responsibilities (TV or radio) for Super Bowl, College Football Championship, Final Four, Masters, Rose Bowl, Little League World Series, FIFA World Cup, Indianapolis 500, NBA Finals, MLB Playoffs, US Open tennis, Belmont Stakes and much more.” Musburger was the play-by-play voice on seven BCS title games.

In March of 2014, it was announced that Musburger was moving to the SEC Network.

Poinsettia Bowl shuttering its postseason doors after 12-year run

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 21:
Jan 25, 2017

For those who are of the opinion that there are way too many bowl games, today’s like Christmas in January.

The San Diego Bowl Game Association announced Wednesday that its board of directors has voted to shift its focus solely on the group’s running of the Holiday Bowl.  That decision means that the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl is no more, ending a 12-year run for the postseason game.

The last Poinsettia Bowl was played in December of last year and saw BYU top Wyoming 24-21.

“College football and the bowl game structure has gone through major changes through the years and our board feels the time is right to focus our efforts on one post-season game,” said Mark Neville, executive director of the San Diego Bowl Game Association, in a statement. “The San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl staged exciting match-ups for more than a decade and we were one of the few cities to host two bowl games.”

The annual game had recently pitted a Mountain West school against either one from the MAC or BYU.  With the decision to axe the game, both of those conferences, at least for the moment, have temporarily lost one of its potential postseason destinations.

“We were aware today’s announcement from the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl was a possibility,” a statement from MWC commissioner Craig Thompson began. “While we are disappointed by the decision, the Mountain West is thankful for the tremendous relationship we’ve enjoyed with the bowl game. The city of San Diego and the Poinsettia Bowl were outstanding hosts and provided a first-class experience for several MW institutions over 12 seasons. The Poinsettia Bowl is one of six postseason games the Mountain West has been a part of creating during its 18-year history.

“We are well-versed in the bowl space and are already in the process of vetting future options to ensure postseason opportunities for our student-athletes.”

In its release, the SDBGA noted that “[d]iscussions are also underway with the San Diego Padres about playing the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in the event Qualcomm Stadium closes after 2018.” “The Padres have already started talking to the architectural firm that designed Petco Park about what would be required to allow football to be played in the stadium,” the group added.

With the San Diego Chargers moving to Los Angeles, there’s doubt as to the future of Qualcomm Stadium, which also serves as the home of the San Diego State Aztecs.  That MWC program is currently weighing its options for a future home.

About-face: QB Ryan Burns opts to stay at Stanford

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 24:
Jan 25, 2017

It appears the quarterback position at Stanford won’t be quite as unsettled as it could’ve been.

Two weeks ago, reports surfaced that Ryan Burns would be leaving The Farm as a graduate transfer.  Now?  Not so much.

“I figured I have a great opportunity in coming back, getting another degree and learning from some phenomenal coaches for another year,” the rising fifth-year senior quarterback said in a statement to ESPN.com. “It’s also very important to me to prove to this team and to myself that I can be so much better than I was last year.”

Burns started the first seven games of the 2016 season after winning the job coming out of camp, but then lost it to Keller Chryst midseason.  Chryst, however, suffered a significant knee injury in Stanford’s Sun Bowl win over North Carolina late last month; that injury was subsequently reported to be a torn ACL, which will sideline him for the next six months.

Besides Burns, the Cardinal is left with K.J. Costello as the lone healthy scholarship quarterback on David Shaw‘s roster.  A four-star 2016 signee rated as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the country, Costello took a redshirt as a true freshman.

Preferred walk-ons Brent Peus and Jack Richardson are the only other current options at the position for Shaw and his offensive staff.  They also have a commitment from 2017 prospect Davis Mills, the top-rated pro-style passer in this year’s class.

WR Jonathan Parker leaving Iowa as a grad transfer

IOWA CITY, IA - OCTOBER 11:
Jan 25, 2017

A thin wide receiving corps experience-wise at Iowa has gotten a bit thinner thanks to a development Tuesday night.

The Hawkeyes announced via a press release that Jonathan Parker has decided to transfer out of Kirk Ferentz‘s football program. The wide receiver graduated from the university in December of last year, which would give him immediate eligibility for the 2017 season if he decided to move on to another FBS school.

“Jonathan has made contributions to our program throughout his career, which was unfortunately hampered by injury for most of the 2016 season,” said the long-time head coach in a statement. “Jonathan earned his degree in December, and we wish him nothing but the best in completing his playing career elsewhere next fall.”

The injury to which Ferentz alluded occurred during summer camp and kept him out of all but one game this past season.

As a redshirt freshman in 2014, Parker ran for 141 yards and a touchdown as he initially began his Hawkeye career as a running back. He was also eighth in the Big Ten in kickoff returns with a 22.1 yard average that year. Shortly after being cited for “disorderly house” of all things in January of 2015, Parker was moved to receiver.

While Parker’s experience at the position was limited, his departure does put a dent in that particular personnel group.

Oregon WRs coach was passenger along for co-OC’s DUI arrest

EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 03:
Jan 24, 2017

Oregon’s offseason from the outer edges of football hell has added yet another layer.

Early Sunday morning, Ducks co-offensive coordinator David Reaves was arrested for, among other things, driving under the influence of intoxicants. In a statement later that day, the school confirmed that Reaves had been placed on administrative leave, the first step “to terminate his employment with cause.”

It was also reported that there was an unidentified adult male passenger in the car at the time of Reaves’ arrest.  As it turns out, that individual is also a member of Willie Taggart‘s first Oregon coaching staff — wide receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty.

That coach’s connection to the incident apparently won’t create another hole for Taggart to fill, though, as the Eugene Register-Guard writes that “Dougherty was not charged with a crime and is not expected to face discipline from the university.”

Dougherty was hired by Taggart in late December after spending the 2016 season as an offensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

Reaves’ arrest came less than a week after his official hiring was announced. In addition to his shared coordinating duties, the 38-year-old was also expected to be responsible for coaching tight ends as well as serving as passing-game coordinator.