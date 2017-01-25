Kansas blocks transfer of former Boise State DB connected to Title IX investigation

A former Boise State football player previously suspended for his role in an alleged sexual assault will not be allowed to join the Kansas football program. Defensive back Darreon Jackson is no longer being recruited by the Jayhawks and will supposedly not be allowed to join the Kansas program.
“[Kansas head coach] David Beaty has told us that (Jackson) is not among the prospects we are recruiting,” Kansas associate athletic director for external relations Jim Marchiony said, according to The Kansas City Star.
Jackson is a JUCO transfer from Coffeyville Community College. After committing to Kansas as a JUCO transfer, the process was apparently halted when a background check by Kansas revealed Jackson was connected to the 2015 sexual assault incident that led to the expulsion of two Boise State football players. Jackson was suspended for his connection to the situation. An appeal was later denied.
Jackson left Boise State for the 2016 season and announced his commitment to Kansas on Saturday. He was not charged with any crime.