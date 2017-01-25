Report: Arkansas LB Dre Greenlaw undergoes foot surgery

A lingering foot issue has led to some additional medical intervention for one of Arkansas’ most productive players on the defensive side of the ball.

Dre Greenlaw missed the last six games of the 2016 regular season after breaking a bone in his right foot. Returning for the Razorbacks’ Belk Bowl appearance, the linebacker sustained another injury to the same foot in the loss to Virginia Tech.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, postings by Greenlaw’s mother on social media indicated that her son underwent surgery Wednesday in Charlotte. The newspaper writes that “Greenlaw had a bone graft taken from his hip and inserted to stabilize his troublesome foot.”

The timeline for a return to football activities is roughly 10 weeks, which could allow the junior to participate in the latter portion of spring practice. The Razorbacks, though, will likely err on the side of caution when it comes to the player’s return.

At the time of the initial injury, Greenlaw was second on the team in tackles.