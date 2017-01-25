WMU announces Tim Lester’s first coaching staff

Less than two weeks after taking over the oars from P.J. Fleck, Tim Lester has completed his first Western Michigan coaching staff.
While some of the hires had previously been reported, WMU confirmed Wednesday the names of all nine members of Lester’s initial staff. Kevin Johns, the offensive coordinator at Indiana the past three seasons, will assume the same position at WMU. The 41-year-old coordinator will also handle the Broncos’ quarterbacks. Tim Daoust, who had a previous stop at WMU (2006-09), returns to Kalamazoo as defensive coordinator after a stint in the same job at Ball State.
Below are Lester’s seven position coaches:
OFFENSE
Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach – Jake Moreland
Running Backs Coach – Eric Evans
Wide Receivers Coach – Ashton Aikens
Tight Ends/Tackles Coach/Recruiting Coordinator – Bill Kenney
DEFENSE
Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach – Lou Esposito
Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator – David Duggan
Defensive Backs – Cory Sanders
Moreland played with Lester at WMU and still ranks second all-time amongst Broncos tight ends with 1,414 career receiving yards. He also coached tight ends at his alma mater from 2004-12. This will also serve as Esposito’s second tour of duty with the Broncos as he spent three seasons as the line coach from 2010-12.
Kenney and Duggan are the lone holdovers from Fleck’s staff.