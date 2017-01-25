WMU announces Tim Lester’s first coaching staff

For those who are of the opinion that there are way too many bowl games, today’s like Christmas in January.

The San Diego Bowl Game Association announced Wednesday that its board of directors has voted to shift its focus solely on the group’s running of the Holiday Bowl. That decision means that the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl is no more, ending a 12-year run for the postseason game.

The last Poinsettia Bowl was played in December of last year and saw BYU top Wyoming 24-21.

“College football and the bowl game structure has gone through major changes through the years and our board feels the time is right to focus our efforts on one post-season game,” said Mark Neville, executive director of the San Diego Bowl Game Association, in a statement. “The San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl staged exciting match-ups for more than a decade and we were one of the few cities to host two bowl games.”

The annual game had recently pitted a Mountain West school against either one from the MAC or BYU. With the decision to axe the game, both of those conferences, at least for the moment, have temporarily lost one of its potential postseason destinations.

“We were aware today’s announcement from the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl was a possibility,” a statement from MWC commissioner Craig Thompson began. “While we are disappointed by the decision, the Mountain West is thankful for the tremendous relationship we’ve enjoyed with the bowl game. The city of San Diego and the Poinsettia Bowl were outstanding hosts and provided a first-class experience for several MW institutions over 12 seasons. The Poinsettia Bowl is one of six postseason games the Mountain West has been a part of creating during its 18-year history.

“We are well-versed in the bowl space and are already in the process of vetting future options to ensure postseason opportunities for our student-athletes.”

In its release, the SDBGA noted that “[d]iscussions are also underway with the San Diego Padres about playing the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in the event Qualcomm Stadium closes after 2018.” “The Padres have already started talking to the architectural firm that designed Petco Park about what would be required to allow football to be played in the stadium,” the group added.

With the San Diego Chargers moving to Los Angeles, there’s doubt as to the future of Qualcomm Stadium, which also serves as the home of the San Diego State Aztecs. That MWC program is currently weighing its options for a future home.