WR Jonathan Parker leaving Iowa as a grad transfer

A thin wide receiving corps experience-wise at Iowa has gotten a bit thinner thanks to a development Tuesday night.

The Hawkeyes announced via a press release that Jonathan Parker has decided to transfer out of Kirk Ferentz‘s football program. The wide receiver graduated from the university in December of last year, which would give him immediate eligibility for the 2017 season if he decided to move on to another FBS school.

“Jonathan has made contributions to our program throughout his career, which was unfortunately hampered by injury for most of the 2016 season,” said the long-time head coach in a statement. “Jonathan earned his degree in December, and we wish him nothing but the best in completing his playing career elsewhere next fall.”

The injury to which Ferentz alluded occurred during summer camp and kept him out of all but one game this past season.

As a redshirt freshman in 2014, Parker ran for 141 yards and a touchdown as he initially began his Hawkeye career as a running back. He was also eighth in the Big Ten in kickoff returns with a 22.1 yard average that year. Shortly after being cited for “disorderly house” of all things in January of 2015, Parker was moved to receiver.

While Parker’s experience at the position was limited, his departure does put a dent in that particular personnel group.