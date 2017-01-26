DT Marquise Overton to add wrestling to his Oklahoma athletic résumé

Somewhere in the ether of the afterlife, Dr. Death is nodding with a menacing approval.
Steve Williams was a four-time All-American wrestler at Oklahoma in the late seventies and early eighties who also happened to be a first-team All-Big Eight offensive lineman — and a four-year letterman — for the Sooners football team as well. More than three decades later, Marquise Overton is looking for a repeat lite of Williams’ football/wrestling double-double in Norman.
After playing in eight games in 2015 as a freshman, Overton played in two games along the Sooners’ defensive line last season before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending ankle injury. A four-star 2015 signee, Overton was rated as the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 19 tackle in the country.
It’s not often that we dip our toes into the Div. III level of football, but this is one of the rare occasions that it’s warranted.
According to multiple media outlets, 19-year-old Dontrell Dock and 20-year-old Ryan McBeth, both members of the McMurry (Tex.) University football team, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on capital murder warrants. Both players remain in an Abilene jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.
From the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:
McBeth and Dock face capital murder charges in the death of Chris-Dion Russell, 29, who was shot in the chest and died early Jan. 12, according to a police report.
About 11 p.m. on Jan. 11, police were dispatched on a shooting call to the Pilgrim Valley Apartments in the 1700 block of East Robert Street in southeast Fort Worth, said officer Daniel Segura, a police spokesman.
When officers arrived, they found Russell wounded. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Another suspect in the murder, a McMurry student as well, remains at large. The university released a statement in which it said that it’s “aware of a reported incident involving three of its students” and is cooperating with law enforcement. Neither Dock nor McBeth are currently listed on the football program’s online roster.
McBeth intercepted three passes as a junior in 2016. As a sophomore last season, Dock ran for 61 yards.
The off-field issues for Parrish Cobb now extend beyond just being in Bob Stoops‘ doghouse.
Last week, Cobb was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, all of which are felonies, for his alleged involvement in three separate incidents earlier this month. At the time, Oklahoma issued a statement in which it indicated that the cornerback had been “suspended indefinitely from all athletics participation.”
Wednesday, it was revealed that the suspension extends beyond merely athletics.
“He’s suspended from the university and the team until the facts of the investigation (are known),” OU president David Boren told the Tulsa World.
According to arrest affidavits, police believe Cobb’s 2015 Dodge Challenger was used in three separate robberies, the first of which occurred on the Baylor campus Jan. 7 as well as two others Jan. 10 in and around Waco.
Cobb originally signed with Baylor in 2016 as a four-star recruit, but left the Bears in the wake of the sexual assault scandal. In July of last year, the defensive back signed with Oklahoma and was eligible to play immediately.
As a true freshman, Cobb started two of the first three games of the 2016 season before going down with a hamstring injury. He played just one more game the rest of the year — the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State.
Larry Fedora has welcomed two new coaches to his North Carolina coaching staff, one of whom is very familiar with the head coach.
The school announced via a press release that Fedora has hired Deke Adams and Terry Joseph. The former will coach the Tar Heels’ defensive line, the latter the defensive backs.
Adams replaces Tray Scott, who left for a job at Ole Miss, and Joseph will fill the void created by Charlton Warren‘s departure for Tennessee.
The move to the Tar Heels is a reunion for Adams as he coached UNC’s line in 2012. He also spent three years (2009-11) with Fedora at Southern Miss.
In 2016, Adams served as the line coach at East Carolina.
“We’re excited to bring Deke and his family back to Chapel Hill,” said Fedora. “Obviously, I have a lot of familiarity with Deke from his previous time with us at Southern Miss and UNC, and he’s proven to be an outstanding coach and recruiter. His knowledge of our recruiting area will be a tremendous benefit as we move forward.”
Joseph had spent the past three seasons at Texas A&M. He also spent time on staffs at Nebraska (2012-13) and Tennessee (2010-11).
“Terry is an excellent football coach and outstanding recruiter who has a wide range of experience with working Power 5 programs throughout the country,” Fedora said. “He has coached some outstanding defensive backs, and was on the same staff with John Papuchis when Nebraska had one of the best pass defenses in the country. It’s a pleasure to welcome Terry and his family to Chapel Hill.”
A lingering foot issue has led to some additional medical intervention for one of Arkansas’ most productive players on the defensive side of the ball.
Dre Greenlaw missed the last six games of the 2016 regular season after breaking a bone in his right foot. Returning for the Razorbacks’ Belk Bowl appearance, the linebacker sustained another injury to the same foot in the loss to Virginia Tech.
According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, postings by Greenlaw’s mother on social media indicated that her son underwent surgery Wednesday in Charlotte. The newspaper writes that “Greenlaw had a bone graft taken from his hip and inserted to stabilize his troublesome foot.”
The timeline for a return to football activities is roughly 10 weeks, which could allow the junior to participate in the latter portion of spring practice. The Razorbacks, though, will likely err on the side of caution when it comes to the player’s return.
At the time of the initial injury, Greenlaw was second on the team in tackles.