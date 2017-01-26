DT Marquise Overton to add wrestling to his Oklahoma athletic résumé

Somewhere in the ether of the afterlife, Dr. Death is nodding with a menacing approval.

Steve Williams was a four-time All-American wrestler at Oklahoma in the late seventies and early eighties who also happened to be a first-team All-Big Eight offensive lineman — and a four-year letterman — for the Sooners football team as well. More than three decades later, Marquise Overton is looking for a repeat lite of Williams’ football/wrestling double-double in Norman.

Cat is out of the bag. #Sooners @OvertonQue publicly announces he’s wrestling AND playing football for #OU: pic.twitter.com/mOerIWh34H — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) January 25, 2017

.@OU_Wrestling getting a huge addition with this announcement from Que Overton – a former #okpreps state champion. pic.twitter.com/p3ZOPTPOWH — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) January 25, 2017

After playing in eight games in 2015 as a freshman, Overton played in two games along the Sooners’ defensive line last season before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending ankle injury. A four-star 2015 signee, Overton was rated as the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 19 tackle in the country.