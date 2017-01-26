Former Alabama QB Cooper Bateman enrolls at Utah, reportedly set to walk-on with the Utes

Utah’s offensive makeover this spring appears to be even more interesting than first thought.

The Salt Lake Tribune passes along the news that former Alabama quarterback Cooper Bateman has enrolled at Utah this semester and is expected to walk-on to the football team. The report notes that the former four-star prep signal-caller could play a position other than being under center, such as receiver, but it seems chances are high that he’ll at least be given a look as his natural spot behind center.

Bateman went to high school not far from the Utes’ campus but has spent the past four seasons as a backup with the Crimson Tide and figured to do the same for his final year of eligibility with starter Jalen Hurts firmly entrenched.

While the Utes do have a returning starter at quarterback as well, there may be a bit of an open competition for the job this spring with new offensive coordinator Troy Taylor taking over. Troy Williams figures to take the first snaps when practices get underway but he’ll have to hold off backup Tyler Huntley and likely one or two incoming freshmen as well.

Bateman doesn’t have a ton of big numbers from his time in Tuscaloosa (410 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions) but he could be another possible option for a Utah team looking to improve their offense to the point where it’s much more competitive in the Pac-12 South.