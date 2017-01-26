Former Texas A&M star will miss one big thing about College Station after leaving for the NFL

Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett has declared for the 2017 NFL Draft and is busy living the life of somebody preparing for the upcoming Scouting Combine.

Despite days upon days filled with tiring workouts, the Aggies’ star pass rusher found some time to pen a lovely tribute to his time on the team, his teammates, coaches and what playing at the school meant to him for The Players Tribune. In the ‘Goodbye, Aggieland’ piece though, there was one thing that stuck out among all the focus on and off the field about his time in College Station:

“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention something else I’ll miss deeply: Fuego, the finest taco dispensary on the planet. Those tacos were always there for me when I needed them most. Wherever I end up next, I will do whatever I can to make sure that Fuego opens a franchise in that city. This is something that is very important to me.”

Now we’re not the Cleveland Browns, who many NFL pundits have taking Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick this year, but calling attention to something as important as good tacos in a goodbye to his college town seems like a good sign the defensive end has his priorities in the right order away from football. It may not be as important as getting to the quarterback (which Garrett can do really, really well) but it certainly is a positive quality to have.

Perhaps as an added bonus, the line from the potential top pick in the draft might even help out the A&M coaching staff recruit as they close in on National Signing Day next week too.