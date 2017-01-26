Larry Fedora formally adds pair of coaches to Tar Heels staff

Larry Fedora has welcomed two new coaches to his North Carolina coaching staff, one of whom is very familiar with the head coach.

The school announced via a press release that Fedora has hired Deke Adams and Terry Joseph. The former will coach the Tar Heels’ defensive line, the latter the defensive backs.

Adams replaces Tray Scott, who left for a job at Ole Miss, and Joseph will fill the void created by Charlton Warren‘s departure for Tennessee.

The move to the Tar Heels is a reunion for Adams as he coached UNC’s line in 2012. He also spent three years (2009-11) with Fedora at Southern Miss.

In 2016, Adams served as the line coach at East Carolina.

“We’re excited to bring Deke and his family back to Chapel Hill,” said Fedora. “Obviously, I have a lot of familiarity with Deke from his previous time with us at Southern Miss and UNC, and he’s proven to be an outstanding coach and recruiter. His knowledge of our recruiting area will be a tremendous benefit as we move forward.”

Joseph had spent the past three seasons at Texas A&M. He also spent time on staffs at Nebraska (2012-13) and Tennessee (2010-11).

“Terry is an excellent football coach and outstanding recruiter who has a wide range of experience with working Power 5 programs throughout the country,” Fedora said. “He has coached some outstanding defensive backs, and was on the same staff with John Papuchis when Nebraska had one of the best pass defenses in the country. It’s a pleasure to welcome Terry and his family to Chapel Hill.”