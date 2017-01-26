Michigan formally announces addition of Greg Fry as assistant coach

The latest addition to Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan coaching staff is a familiar one in Ann Arbor.

Coming on the heels of significant speculation the past few days, UM officially announced Thursday that Greg Frey has joined Harbaugh as a Wolverines assistant. Specifically, Frey will handle offensive tackles and tight ends. Additionally, he’ll carry the title of running-game coordinator.

Jay Harbaugh, the head coach’s son who coached tight ends last season, will move over to running backs.

The hiring of Frey serves as a return for the coach as he was an assistant on Rich Rodriguez‘s staff. From 2008-10, Frey served as the Wolverines’ line coach.

“We are excited to welcome Greg back to the Michigan football program and University community,” said Harbaugh in a statement. “Coach Frey has a proven track record of success; his character, work ethic and dedication are at the highest level. Greg has also been outstanding at developing NFL talent at the offensive line and running back positions, and his knowledge of run game principles will undoubtedly benefit our offense. We are eager to have Greg, his wife Andrea and their four boys join our football family.”

After leaving UM in 2010, Frey spent the past six seasons at Indiana. In addition to his line duties, Frey held titles of running-game coordinator (2012-13), co-offensive coordinator (2014-15) and assistant head coach (2016) during is time with the Hoosiers.

In 2015, Frey was a nominee for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

“It is an honor and privilege to be able to return to the University of Michigan,” said Frey. “I am humbled and excited about this opportunity to work with Coach Jim Harbaugh, one of the leading minds in all of football, while joining an amazing staff that he has assembled at Michigan. I look forward to watching our student-athletes develop as great men, students and athletes. I’m ready to get to work representing this University and football program.”