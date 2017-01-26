PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Chris Ash of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights waits to lead the team onto the field prior to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at High Point Solutions Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Rutgers officially replaces assistant lost to NC State

Leave a comment
By John TaylorJan 26, 2017, 3:55 PM EST

Less than two weeks after a hole on his Rutgers coaching staff was created, Chris Ash has filled it.

In confirming various reports, RU announced Thursday that Henry Baker has been hired as Ash’s cornerbacks coach.  Baker replaces Aaron Henry, who left earlier this month to become the defensive backs coach at North Carolina State.

One of the biggest pluses of Baker’s addition is that he’s a native of Paterson, NJ.

“I am excited to add Henry to our staff,” said the head coach in a statement. “He’s a New Jersey guy and a highly intelligent coach. Henry will be a great mentor and leader for our players.”

The past six seasons, Baker served as the cornerbacks coach at FCS Delaware.  Baker’s first job at the FBS level came at his alma mater Maryland in 2008 and 2009.

Michigan formally announces addition of Greg Frey as assistant coach

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 10: The Michigan Wolverines enter the field prior to the start of the game against the Northwestern Wildcats on October 10, 2015 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Wildcats 38-0. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Getty Images
4 Comments
By John TaylorJan 26, 2017, 2:02 PM EST

The latest addition to Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan coaching staff is a familiar one in Ann Arbor.

Coming on the heels of significant speculation the past few days, UM officially announced Thursday that Greg Frey has joined Harbaugh as a Wolverines assistant.  Specifically, Frey will handle offensive tackles and tight ends.  Additionally, he’ll carry the title of running-game coordinator.

Jay Harbaugh, the head coach’s son who coached tight ends last season, will move over to running backs.

The hiring of Frey serves as a return for the coach as he was an assistant on Rich Rodriguez‘s staff.  From 2008-10, Frey served as the Wolverines’ line coach.

“We are excited to welcome Greg back to the Michigan football program and University community,” said Harbaugh in a statement. “Coach Frey has a proven track record of success; his character, work ethic and dedication are at the highest level. Greg has also been outstanding at developing NFL talent at the offensive line and running back positions, and his knowledge of run game principles will undoubtedly benefit our offense. We are eager to have Greg, his wife Andrea and their four boys join our football family.”

After leaving UM in 2010, Frey spent the past six seasons at Indiana.  In addition to his line duties, Frey held titles of running-game coordinator (2012-13), co-offensive coordinator (2014-15) and assistant head coach (2016) during is time with the Hoosiers.

In 2015, Frey was a nominee for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

“It is an honor and privilege to be able to return to the University of Michigan,” said Frey. “I am humbled and excited about this opportunity to work with Coach Jim Harbaugh, one of the leading minds in all of football, while joining an amazing staff that he has assembled at Michigan. I look forward to watching our student-athletes develop as great men, students and athletes. I’m ready to get to work representing this University and football program.”

6-9, 394-pound Aussie holds offers from LSU, Michigan… and has never played a high school snap

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 17: A kangaroo's sit in the rough on the 6th hole during day one of the Perth International at Lake Karrinyup Country Club on October 17, 2013 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Getty Images
2 Comments
By John TaylorJan 26, 2017, 1:47 PM EST

In their never-ending quest to unearth recruiting talent, college football coaches leave no stone unturned.  Or, in this case, no massive boulder.

17-year-old Daniel Faalele, a 6-9, 394-pound native of Australia who is enrolled at the famed IMG Academy in Florida, holds offers from, among others, Arkansas, Georgia LSU, Miami, Michigan and Oregon State.  The fact that someone as large as Faalele is drawing big-time interest on the recruiting trail is far from surprising; the fact that he has never played a single snap in a high school football game only serves to add to his burgeoning legend.

According to an excellent piece by ESPN.com‘s Thomas Neumann, Faalele was discovered by a recruiter from the University of Hawaii at a Melbourne-area gym.  Faalele, who had never even watched a football game let alone played the sport prior to coming to the United States, ultimately made his way last August to IMG Academy, home to some of the top football recruits in the country.

Faalele didn’t play a down his first season at IMG, although he did practice with the team as the coaching staff opted to ease him into the sport.  This spring, though, the offensive tackle is expected to work with the first team as he continues to progress as a Class of 2018 recruit.

The scary part, however, may just be that, as enormous as he already is, he’s yet to reach his peak physically.  From Neumann’s story:

Thanks in part to a background in rugby and basketball, Faalele has quick feet and extraordinary agility for someone his size. Despite weighing close to 400 pounds, he doesn’t appear fat because his frame is so solid.

“He’s just a freak of nature, obviously,” IMG strength coach David Ballou said. “As thick as he is and as big as he is, you wouldn’t expect him to move like he does. He’s a powerful dude, but he’s had limited strength background before coming here. From our perspective, his training age is 1. He’s an untapped gem.”

Matt Rhea, IMG head of sport science, said Faalele boasts the highest jumping power he has ever measured — including some pro athletes — and that the Aussie phenom has acceleration speed that is off the charts compared to typical prep running backs or linebackers. All that said, Ballou and Rhea are molding Faalele to be leaner.

“I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if he gains 40 pounds of muscle,” Rhea said. “Even as good as he looks and moves now, there’s still a transformation that is coming. He may gain 40 pounds of muscle but lose 80 pounds of fat. That kid at 350, with that muscle mass, is going to be impressive.

Faalele is currently unranked by 247Sports.com, although the recruiting website writes that the lineman “was one of the reasons Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh elected to have a satellite camp in Melbourne.” Interest in Faalele is certainly increasing as, two days ago, he received an offer from Georgia.

Perhaps the best part of the original ESPN.com story is the nugget thrown in at the very end.

Just imagine if he had been discovered a few years earlier and had the opportunity to play four varsity seasons. With that in mind, consider that Faalele has a younger brother, 11-year-old Taylor, back home in Melbourne.

“I think he’s actually projected to be bigger than me,” Faalele said. “He’s 6-foot, 250 pounds and [wears] size 13 [shoes]. He wants to come to IMG as well, so hopefully he can follow in my footsteps.

DT Marquise Overton to add wrestling to his Oklahoma athletic résumé

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 10 : An Oklahoma Sooners RUF/NEK waves a flag after a touchdown against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks September 10, 2016 at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Warhawks 59-17. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images) *** local caption ***
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJan 26, 2017, 11:44 AM EST

Somewhere in the ether of the afterlife, Dr. Death is nodding with a menacing approval.

Steve Williams was a four-time All-American wrestler at Oklahoma in the late seventies and early eighties who also happened to be a first-team All-Big Eight offensive lineman — and a four-year letterman — for the Sooners football team as well.  More than three decades later, Marquise Overton is looking for a repeat lite of Williams’ football/wrestling double-double in Norman.

After playing in eight games in 2015 as a freshman, Overton played in two games along the Sooners’ defensive line last season before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending ankle injury. A four-star 2015 signee, Overton was rated as the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 19 tackle in the country.

Two Div. III football players arrested on capital murder charges

MIAMI - AUGUST 11: A City of Miami police car with lights ablaze responds to a call as they patrol the street on August 11, 2010 in Miami, Florida. The Miami Police Department launched "Operation Take Back Our Streets" yesterday in response to recent shootings in the Model City and Little Haiti communities of Miami. The city has seen a number of shootings recently using high powered assault weapons. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Getty Images
2 Comments
By John TaylorJan 26, 2017, 10:33 AM EST

It’s not often that we dip our toes into the Div. III level of football, but this is one of the rare occasions that it’s warranted.

According to multiple media outlets, 19-year-old Dontrell Dock and 20-year-old Ryan McBeth, both members of the McMurry (Tex.) University football team, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on capital murder warrants.  Both players remain in an Abilene jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

From the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

McBeth and Dock face capital murder charges in the death of Chris-Dion Russell, 29, who was shot in the chest and died early Jan. 12, according to a police report.

About 11 p.m. on Jan. 11, police were dispatched on a shooting call to the Pilgrim Valley Apartments in the 1700 block of East Robert Street in southeast Fort Worth, said officer Daniel Segura, a police spokesman.

When officers arrived, they found Russell wounded. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Another suspect in the murder, a McMurry student as well, remains at large.  The university released a statement in which it said that it’s “aware of a reported incident involving three of its students” and is cooperating with law enforcement.  Neither Dock nor McBeth are currently listed on the football program’s online roster.

McBeth intercepted three passes as a junior in 2016.  As a sophomore last season, Dock ran for 61 yards.