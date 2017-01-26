Tom Herman’s return to Ames moved as Texas at Iowa State game shifted to Thursday night

The Pac-12 and ACC recently released their conference schedules and while the Big 12 did so quite some time ago, the league just announced a shift in one game’s timing for what is likely television purposes.

The Texas at Iowa State contest has been moved from Saturday, September 30th to Thursday, September 28th. The game serves as the conference opener for both teams and will come right after the two programs’ bye weeks.

Interestingly, the Longhorns’ release on the game notes that this will be just the seventh weekday game the school has played since 1963 aside from their typical Thanksgiving dates (most of which involved former rival Texas A&M on turkey day itself).

This will also mark the Big 12 debut for new Texas coach Tom Herman, who perhaps not coincidentally used to coach the Cyclones as offensive coordinator from 2009–2011. While the league may look a little different than it did when he was coaching in Ames, at least the conference schedule makers are letting him start his new tenure in Austin at a familiar place.