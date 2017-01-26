Two Div. III football players arrested on capital murder charges

It’s not often that we dip our toes into the Div. III level of football, but this is one of the rare occasions that it’s warranted.

According to multiple media outlets, 19-year-old Dontrell Dock and 20-year-old Ryan McBeth, both members of the McMurry (Tex.) University football team, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on capital murder warrants. Both players remain in an Abilene jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

From the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

McBeth and Dock face capital murder charges in the death of Chris-Dion Russell, 29, who was shot in the chest and died early Jan. 12, according to a police report. About 11 p.m. on Jan. 11, police were dispatched on a shooting call to the Pilgrim Valley Apartments in the 1700 block of East Robert Street in southeast Fort Worth, said officer Daniel Segura, a police spokesman. When officers arrived, they found Russell wounded. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Another suspect in the murder, a McMurry student as well, remains at large. The university released a statement in which it said that it’s “aware of a reported incident involving three of its students” and is cooperating with law enforcement. Neither Dock nor McBeth are currently listed on the football program’s online roster.

McBeth intercepted three passes as a junior in 2016. As a sophomore last season, Dock ran for 61 yards.