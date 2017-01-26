LEXINGTON, KY - OCTOBER 08: Derek Mason the head coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores watches the action during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on October 8, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Vanderbilt reportedly working on contract extension for head coach Derek Mason

By Bryan FischerJan 26, 2017, 6:55 PM EST

If you are able to get Vanderbilt to a bowl game and beat rival Tennessee, chances are high that the school administration will reward such success in Nashville and that is coming to fruition for Commodores head coach Derek Mason.

The Tennessean reports a school release is forthcoming on details regarding a contract extension for the Vandy coach, news which not surprisingly occurs less than a week before National Signing Day.

Mason is just 13-24 overall as a coach with the program but did guide the team to its first bowl game since 2013 this past postseason. Vanderbilt did lose the Independence Bowl to N.C. State to finish 6-7 in 2016 but there were signs of progress with the program after a rough start and the team should be on the rise heading into 2017. Rumors were floated in January that Mason would consider a return to the Bay Area (he was Stanford’s defensive coordinator for several seasons) to take the Cal job but he subsequently shot those down and it appears that the interest was enough to get him a sweetened deal with his current school a few weeks later.

As a private school, Vandy has not released contract details for Mason but it’s a safe bet he’ll be one of the lowest paid coaches in the SEC over the next couple of years regardless what kind of new money is added to his deal in any recent extension.

Former Texas A&M star will miss one big thing about College Station after leaving for the NFL

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 08: Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies waits near the bench in the second half of their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field on October 8, 2016 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
By Bryan FischerJan 26, 2017, 5:50 PM EST

Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett has declared for the 2017 NFL Draft and is busy living the life of somebody preparing for the upcoming Scouting Combine.

Despite days upon days filled with tiring workouts, the Aggies’ star pass rusher found some time to pen a lovely tribute to his time on the team, his teammates, coaches and what playing at the school meant to him for The Players Tribune. In the ‘Goodbye, Aggieland’ piece though, there was one thing that stuck out among all the focus on and off the field about his time in College Station:

“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention something else I’ll miss deeply: Fuego, the finest taco dispensary on the planet. Those tacos were always there for me when I needed them most. Wherever I end up next, I will do whatever I can to make sure that Fuego opens a franchise in that city. This is something that is very important to me.”

Now we’re not the Cleveland Browns, who many NFL pundits have taking Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick this year, but calling attention to something as important as good tacos in a goodbye to his college town seems like a good sign the defensive end has his priorities in the right order away from football. It may not be as important as getting to the quarterback (which Garrett can do really, really well) but it certainly is a positive quality to have.

Perhaps as an added bonus, the line from the potential top pick in the draft might even help out the A&M coaching staff recruit as they close in on National Signing Day next week too.

Tom Herman’s return to Ames moved as Texas at Iowa State game shifted to Thursday night

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Houston Cougars head coach Tom Herman participates in the Cougar walk before playing against the Lamar Cardinals at TDECU Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
By Bryan FischerJan 26, 2017, 4:52 PM EST

The Pac-12 and ACC recently released their conference schedules and while the Big 12 did so quite some time ago, the league just announced a shift in one game’s timing for what is likely television purposes.

The Texas at Iowa State contest has been moved from Saturday, September 30th to Thursday, September 28th. The game serves as the conference opener for both teams and will come right after the two programs’ bye weeks.

Interestingly, the Longhorns’ release on the game notes that this will be just the seventh weekday game the school has played since 1963 aside from their typical Thanksgiving dates (most of which involved former rival Texas A&M on turkey day itself).

This will also mark the Big 12 debut for new Texas coach Tom Herman, who perhaps not coincidentally used to coach the Cyclones as offensive coordinator from 2009–2011. While the league may look a little different than it did when he was coaching in Ames, at least the conference schedule makers are letting him start his new tenure in Austin at a familiar place.

Rutgers officially replaces assistant lost to NC State

PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Chris Ash of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights waits to lead the team onto the field prior to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at High Point Solutions Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
By John TaylorJan 26, 2017, 3:55 PM EST

Less than two weeks after a hole on his Rutgers coaching staff was created, Chris Ash has filled it.

In confirming various reports, RU announced Thursday that Henry Baker has been hired as Ash’s cornerbacks coach.  Baker replaces Aaron Henry, who left earlier this month to become the defensive backs coach at North Carolina State.

One of the biggest pluses of Baker’s addition is that he’s a native of Paterson, NJ.

“I am excited to add Henry to our staff,” said the head coach in a statement. “He’s a New Jersey guy and a highly intelligent coach. Henry will be a great mentor and leader for our players.”

The past six seasons, Baker served as the cornerbacks coach at FCS Delaware.  Baker’s first job at the FBS level came at his alma mater Maryland in 2008 and 2009.

Michigan formally announces addition of Greg Frey as assistant coach

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 10: The Michigan Wolverines enter the field prior to the start of the game against the Northwestern Wildcats on October 10, 2015 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Wildcats 38-0. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
5 Comments
By John TaylorJan 26, 2017, 2:02 PM EST

The latest addition to Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan coaching staff is a familiar one in Ann Arbor.

Coming on the heels of significant speculation the past few days, UM officially announced Thursday that Greg Frey has joined Harbaugh as a Wolverines assistant.  Specifically, Frey will handle offensive tackles and tight ends.  Additionally, he’ll carry the title of running-game coordinator.

Jay Harbaugh, the head coach’s son who coached tight ends last season, will move over to running backs.

The hiring of Frey serves as a return for the coach as he was an assistant on Rich Rodriguez‘s staff.  From 2008-10, Frey served as the Wolverines’ line coach.

“We are excited to welcome Greg back to the Michigan football program and University community,” said Harbaugh in a statement. “Coach Frey has a proven track record of success; his character, work ethic and dedication are at the highest level. Greg has also been outstanding at developing NFL talent at the offensive line and running back positions, and his knowledge of run game principles will undoubtedly benefit our offense. We are eager to have Greg, his wife Andrea and their four boys join our football family.”

After leaving UM in 2010, Frey spent the past six seasons at Indiana.  In addition to his line duties, Frey held titles of running-game coordinator (2012-13), co-offensive coordinator (2014-15) and assistant head coach (2016) during is time with the Hoosiers.

In 2015, Frey was a nominee for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

“It is an honor and privilege to be able to return to the University of Michigan,” said Frey. “I am humbled and excited about this opportunity to work with Coach Jim Harbaugh, one of the leading minds in all of football, while joining an amazing staff that he has assembled at Michigan. I look forward to watching our student-athletes develop as great men, students and athletes. I’m ready to get to work representing this University and football program.”