Vanderbilt reportedly working on contract extension for head coach Derek Mason

If you are able to get Vanderbilt to a bowl game and beat rival Tennessee, chances are high that the school administration will reward such success in Nashville and that is coming to fruition for Commodores head coach Derek Mason.

The Tennessean reports a school release is forthcoming on details regarding a contract extension for the Vandy coach, news which not surprisingly occurs less than a week before National Signing Day.

Mason is just 13-24 overall as a coach with the program but did guide the team to its first bowl game since 2013 this past postseason. Vanderbilt did lose the Independence Bowl to N.C. State to finish 6-7 in 2016 but there were signs of progress with the program after a rough start and the team should be on the rise heading into 2017. Rumors were floated in January that Mason would consider a return to the Bay Area (he was Stanford’s defensive coordinator for several seasons) to take the Cal job but he subsequently shot those down and it appears that the interest was enough to get him a sweetened deal with his current school a few weeks later.

As a private school, Vandy has not released contract details for Mason but it’s a safe bet he’ll be one of the lowest paid coaches in the SEC over the next couple of years regardless what kind of new money is added to his deal in any recent extension.