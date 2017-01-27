Arizona State reportedly considered Sonny Dykes for OC vacancy

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It had appeared that Sonny Dykes‘ time away from his former conference would be a short one, with the key word there being “had.”

Earlier this month, Dykes was abruptly fired as the head football coach at Cal. Less than three weeks later, another Pac-12 program reportedly considered filling its offensive coordinator vacancy with the Air Raid maven.

ASU vetting former Cal coach Sonny Dykes, newly hired assistants Josh Henson/Rob Likens for OC opening per sources https://t.co/m94wRxLwDR — SunDevilSource.com (@SunDevilSource) January 26, 2017

The two mentioned in the above tweet, Henson and Likens, currently serve on Todd Graham‘s Sun Devils staff as offensive line coach and wide receivers coach, respectively. The report of ASU’s interest in Dykes comes a week or so after it was reported that TCU would be adding the coach to Gary Patterson‘s football staff.

In the end, however, ASU’s attention went unrequited as a family situation will compel Dykes to remain with the Horned Frogs as an offensive analyst.

Sonny Dykes was legit candidate for #ASU offensive coordinator but is unable to due to family issues making TCU better fit for now — jeffmetcalfe (@jeffmetcalfe) January 27, 2017

Graham’s search for a new coordinator was triggered by Chip Lindsey accepting the same job at Auburn less than a week ago.