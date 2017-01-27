Arizona State reportedly considered Sonny Dykes for OC vacancy

It had appeared that Sonny Dykes‘ time away from his former conference would be a short one, with the key word there being “had.”
Earlier this month, Dykes was abruptly fired as the head football coach at Cal. Less than three weeks later, another Pac-12 program reportedly considered filling its offensive coordinator vacancy with the Air Raid maven.
The two mentioned in the above tweet, Henson and Likens, currently serve on Todd Graham‘s Sun Devils staff as offensive line coach and wide receivers coach, respectively. The report of ASU’s interest in Dykes comes a week or so after it was reported that TCU would be adding the coach to Gary Patterson‘s football staff.
In the end, however, ASU’s attention went unrequited as a family situation will compel Dykes to remain with the Horned Frogs as an offensive analyst.
Graham’s search for a new coordinator was triggered by Chip Lindsey accepting the same job at Auburn less than a week ago.
The Paterno name, once the most powerful in Happy Valley, could again assume a seat — or seats — of power.
Citing a source high up within the university, WTAJ-TV in Altoona is reporting that “Sue Paterno is accepting nominations to become a member of the Penn State Board of Trustees and her son, Jay Paterno, is also running for a seat on the board.” Sue is the wife of the late Joe Paterno, while Jay is the son of the former Nittany Lions’ head football coach who also coached on his father’s staff.
There are currently three positions open for alumni elections on the university’s board. The television station writes that “[n]omination ballots will be accepted until Feb. 25 and the ballot will be emailed out to alumni on April 10, with voting set to close on May 4.”
Both Sue and Jay have been staunch supporters of Joe Paterno and his tarnished legacy since he was fired more than five years ago in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky child sex scandal, with the latter penning a passionate Facebook post in defense of his father as new allegations arose less than a year ago. After historic sanctions were levied on the football program in July of 2012, the Paterno family lashed out at the NCAA and Penn State for what it described as an attempt to “defame the legacy and contributions of a great coach and educator.”
Joe Paterno died two months after his dismissal following a short battle with cancer.
One day after officially losing an assistant to an in-state school, East Carolina has officially found a replacement.
ECU announced via a press release that Robert Prunty has been hired by Scottie Montgomery to coach the Pirates’ defensive line. Prunty replaces Deke Adams, who left earlier this month for the same job at North Carolina.
“Robert’s success is clearly evident in the number of young men he’s been able to not only touch, but guide and mentor on and off the playing field,” Montgomery said in a statement. “His work ethic and reputation on the recruiting trail have few equals, if any, and his leadership up front is critical to what we want to do on that side of the ball.”
Prunty had spent the past four seasons at Cincinnati as part of Tommy Tuberville‘s staff. He coached defensive ends and served as associate head coach all four years, while he had been co-defensive coordinator the last three as well.
Prior to that, he was with Tuberville at Texas Tech for two years. He also coached ends during his tenure with the Red Raiders.
A total of four times during his time with those two programs, the 52-year-old assistant was named a conference recruiter of the year.
Utah’s offensive makeover this spring appears to be even more interesting than first thought.
The Salt Lake Tribune passes along the news that former Alabama quarterback Cooper Bateman has enrolled at Utah this semester and is expected to walk-on to the football team. The report notes that the former four-star prep signal-caller could play a position other than being under center, such as receiver, but it seems chances are high that he’ll at least be given a look as his natural spot behind center.
Bateman went to high school not far from the Utes’ campus but has spent the past four seasons as a backup with the Crimson Tide and figured to do the same for his final year of eligibility with starter Jalen Hurts firmly entrenched.
While the Utes do have a returning starter at quarterback as well, there may be a bit of an open competition for the job this spring with new offensive coordinator Troy Taylor taking over. Troy Williams figures to take the first snaps when practices get underway but he’ll have to hold off backup Tyler Huntley and likely one or two incoming freshmen as well.
Bateman doesn’t have a ton of big numbers from his time in Tuscaloosa (410 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions) but he could be another possible option for a Utah team looking to improve their offense to the point where it’s much more competitive in the Pac-12 South.
If you are able to get Vanderbilt to a bowl game and beat rival Tennessee, chances are high that the school administration will reward such success in Nashville and that is coming to fruition for Commodores head coach Derek Mason.
The Tennessean reports a school release is forthcoming on details regarding a contract extension for the Vandy coach, news which not surprisingly occurs less than a week before National Signing Day.
Mason is just 13-24 overall as a coach with the program but did guide the team to its first bowl game since 2013 this past postseason. Vanderbilt did lose the Independence Bowl to N.C. State to finish 6-7 in 2016 but there were signs of progress with the program after a rough start and the team should be on the rise heading into 2017. Rumors were floated in January that Mason would consider a return to the Bay Area (he was Stanford’s defensive coordinator for several seasons) to take the Cal job but he subsequently shot those down and it appears that the interest was enough to get him a sweetened deal with his current school a few weeks later.
As a private school, Vandy has not released contract details for Mason but it’s a safe bet he’ll be one of the lowest paid coaches in the SEC over the next couple of years regardless what kind of new money is added to his deal in any recent extension.