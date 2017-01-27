Colorado assistant coach Joe Tumpkin resigns after restraining order issued against him

Colorado had a bit of unwelcome news hit the program just before signing day as the school announced safeties coach Joe Tumpkin has resigned after being asked to do so by Buffaloes athletic director Rick George.
The coach had been suspended indefinitely with pay while an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident was conducted. According to the school’s release, head coach Mike MacIntyre learned that a judge had issued a temporary restraining order against Tumpkin at the request of his ex-girlfriend, prompting the dismissal.
“Joe is currently defending himself against allegations made in court records that do not represent our values,” George said in a statement. “Furthermore, we need to move forward to ensure we do not have gaps in our coaching staff as we build the team and sign new recruits.”
A woman alleged several incidents of domestic violence took place back in 2015 involving Tumpkin, in addition to a recent incident this past November prior to a Buffaloes home game against Washington State.
The program announced that Tumpkin will receive nearly $80,000 in severance pay, unused vacation time and bowl bonuses as part of the resignation. The departure of the safeties coach means that MacIntyre will have virtually an entirely new defensive staff in 2017 after a breakout campaign for the Buffs on that side of the ball last season.
Explosive allegations surfaced on Friday as a result of a new lawsuit filed against Baylor relating to the school’s ongoing scandal involving sexual assaults.
According to the Dallas Morning News, a woman alleges she was gang raped by then-Bears football players Tre'Von Armstead and Shamycheal Chatman after a party in April of 2013. The two players were not charged in the incident, but were named as suspects according to police records and at least one of them had previously been accused of rape before but nothing was done.
Perhaps most notable is that the lawsuit also alleges that 31 Baylor football players committed 52 acts of rape over a four year period starting in 2011. Those numbers, in addition to being throughly repulsive, are figures that are well over double the number of incidents and players that have previously been reported in conjunction with the scandal at the school during the tenure of former head coach Art Briles.
According to the lawsuit that the DMN has viewed, former Bears offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is also alleged to have contributed to the “culture of sexual violence” at the school and once told a recruit, “Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players.”
Briles is now offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic under Lane Kiffin, who claimed the school did their “due diligence” and vetted the Baylor assistant prior to him being hired.
The disgusting revelations of the lawsuit are, sadly, only the latest in a long line of sexual assaults that have allegedly took place at the school over the past several years.
Somewhere, Ben Kercheval is squealing like a giddy schoolgirl. Again.
Friday afternoon, North Texas and Texas Tech both announced that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a (way-into-the) future home-and-home series. The Red Raiders will play host to North Texas in Lubbock Sept. 14, 2024, before returning the travel favor at Apogee Stadium in Denton on Sept. 11, 2027.
The 2024 game would be the first meeting between the two schools in football since 2001 and just the ninth all-time. That series is currently tied at four-all.
It’s also somewhat of a rarity for a Big 12 school from the state of Texas to travel to Denton, as noted by our own Zach Barnett.
That 2003 game featured Baylor making the trip to Denton. It also featured the Mean Green on the right side of a 52-14 woodshedding of the Bears.
Not surprisingly, Clemson’s run to a national championship paid off very handsomely financially for its coaches and football staff.
According to the Associated Press, Dabo Swinney and his staff earned over $2.8 million in bonuses according to figures obtained provided by the school. Those bonuses include the ACC championship as well as the College Football Playoff championship game win over Alabama.
Swinney accounted for more than half of that total, with the head coach’s contract calling for $1.45 million in bonuses. Others on Swinney’s staff won’t go away empty-handed, though.
From the AP:
Each of Clemson’s nine on-field assistant coaches received $95,000 in extra pay for the team’s 14-1 season. Strength coach Joey Batson and associate athletic director for football administration Woody McCorvey also received and extra $95,000.
In all, 16 football staffers received at least $70,000 in bonuses.
The national championship was the Tigers’ first since 1981.
And, for those who are wondering, no, Clemson football players did not receive any type of financial bonus for their role in the run to that title.
It had appeared that Sonny Dykes‘ time away from his former conference would be a short one, with the key word there being “had.”
Earlier this month, Dykes was abruptly fired as the head football coach at Cal. Less than three weeks later, another Pac-12 program reportedly considered filling its offensive coordinator vacancy with the Air Raid maven.
The two mentioned in the above tweet, Henson and Likens, currently serve on Todd Graham‘s Sun Devils staff as offensive line coach and wide receivers coach, respectively. The report of ASU’s interest in Dykes comes a week or so after it was reported that TCU would be adding the coach to Gary Patterson‘s football staff.
In the end, however, ASU’s attention went unrequited as a family situation will compel Dykes to remain with the Horned Frogs as an offensive analyst.
Graham’s search for a new coordinator was triggered by Chip Lindsey accepting the same job at Auburn less than a week ago.