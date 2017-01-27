Colorado assistant coach Joe Tumpkin resigns after restraining order issued against him

Colorado had a bit of unwelcome news hit the program just before signing day as the school announced safeties coach Joe Tumpkin has resigned after being asked to do so by Buffaloes athletic director Rick George.

The coach had been suspended indefinitely with pay while an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident was conducted. According to the school’s release, head coach Mike MacIntyre learned that a judge had issued a temporary restraining order against Tumpkin at the request of his ex-girlfriend, prompting the dismissal.

“Joe is currently defending himself against allegations made in court records that do not represent our values,” George said in a statement. “Furthermore, we need to move forward to ensure we do not have gaps in our coaching staff as we build the team and sign new recruits.”

A woman alleged several incidents of domestic violence took place back in 2015 involving Tumpkin, in addition to a recent incident this past November prior to a Buffaloes home game against Washington State.

The program announced that Tumpkin will receive nearly $80,000 in severance pay, unused vacation time and bowl bonuses as part of the resignation. The departure of the safeties coach means that MacIntyre will have virtually an entirely new defensive staff in 2017 after a breakout campaign for the Buffs on that side of the ball last season.