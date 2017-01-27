Dabo Swinney, Clemson staff earn nearly $3 million in bonuses in run to national title

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Not surprisingly, Clemson’s run to a national championship paid off very handsomely financially for its coaches and football staff.

According to the Associated Press, Dabo Swinney and his staff earned over $2.8 million in bonuses according to figures obtained provided by the school. Those bonuses include the ACC championship as well as the College Football Playoff championship game win over Alabama.

Swinney accounted for more than half of that total, with the head coach’s contract calling for $1.45 million in bonuses. Others on Swinney’s staff won’t go away empty-handed, though.

From the AP:

Each of Clemson’s nine on-field assistant coaches received $95,000 in extra pay for the team’s 14-1 season. Strength coach Joey Batson and associate athletic director for football administration Woody McCorvey also received and extra $95,000. In all, 16 football staffers received at least $70,000 in bonuses.

The national championship was the Tigers’ first since 1981.

And, for those who are wondering, no, Clemson football players did not receive any type of financial bonus for their role in the run to that title.