East Carolina adds former Cincinnati, Texas Tech assistant

One day after officially losing an assistant to an in-state school, East Carolina has officially found a replacement.

ECU announced via a press release that Robert Prunty has been hired by Scottie Montgomery to coach the Pirates’ defensive line. Prunty replaces Deke Adams, who left earlier this month for the same job at North Carolina.

“Robert’s success is clearly evident in the number of young men he’s been able to not only touch, but guide and mentor on and off the playing field,” Montgomery said in a statement. “His work ethic and reputation on the recruiting trail have few equals, if any, and his leadership up front is critical to what we want to do on that side of the ball.”

Prunty had spent the past four seasons at Cincinnati as part of Tommy Tuberville‘s staff. He coached defensive ends and served as associate head coach all four years, while he had been co-defensive coordinator the last three as well.

Prior to that, he was with Tuberville at Texas Tech for two years. He also coached ends during his tenure with the Red Raiders.

A total of four times during his time with those two programs, the 52-year-old assistant was named a conference recruiter of the year.