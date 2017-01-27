East Carolina adds former Cincinnati, Texas Tech assistant

One day after officially losing an assistant to an in-state school, East Carolina has officially found a replacement.
ECU announced via a press release that Robert Prunty has been hired by Scottie Montgomery to coach the Pirates’ defensive line. Prunty replaces Deke Adams, who left earlier this month for the same job at North Carolina.
“Robert’s success is clearly evident in the number of young men he’s been able to not only touch, but guide and mentor on and off the playing field,” Montgomery said in a statement. “His work ethic and reputation on the recruiting trail have few equals, if any, and his leadership up front is critical to what we want to do on that side of the ball.”
Prunty had spent the past four seasons at Cincinnati as part of Tommy Tuberville‘s staff. He coached defensive ends and served as associate head coach all four years, while he had been co-defensive coordinator the last three as well.
Prior to that, he was with Tuberville at Texas Tech for two years. He also coached ends during his tenure with the Red Raiders.
A total of four times during his time with those two programs, the 52-year-old assistant was named a conference recruiter of the year.
Utah’s offensive makeover this spring appears to be even more interesting than first thought.
The Salt Lake Tribune passes along the news that former Alabama quarterback Cooper Bateman has enrolled at Utah this semester and is expected to walk-on to the football team. The report notes that the former four-star prep signal-caller could play a position other than being under center, such as receiver, but it seems chances are high that he’ll at least be given a look as his natural spot behind center.
Bateman went to high school not far from the Utes’ campus but has spent the past four seasons as a backup with the Crimson Tide and figured to do the same for his final year of eligibility with starter Jalen Hurts firmly entrenched.
While the Utes do have a returning starter at quarterback as well, there may be a bit of an open competition for the job this spring with new offensive coordinator Troy Taylor taking over. Troy Williams figures to take the first snaps when practices get underway but he’ll have to hold off backup Tyler Huntley and likely one or two incoming freshmen as well.
Bateman doesn’t have a ton of big numbers from his time in Tuscaloosa (410 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions) but he could be another possible option for a Utah team looking to improve their offense to the point where it’s much more competitive in the Pac-12 South.
If you are able to get Vanderbilt to a bowl game and beat rival Tennessee, chances are high that the school administration will reward such success in Nashville and that is coming to fruition for Commodores head coach Derek Mason.
The Tennessean reports a school release is forthcoming on details regarding a contract extension for the Vandy coach, news which not surprisingly occurs less than a week before National Signing Day.
Mason is just 13-24 overall as a coach with the program but did guide the team to its first bowl game since 2013 this past postseason. Vanderbilt did lose the Independence Bowl to N.C. State to finish 6-7 in 2016 but there were signs of progress with the program after a rough start and the team should be on the rise heading into 2017. Rumors were floated in January that Mason would consider a return to the Bay Area (he was Stanford’s defensive coordinator for several seasons) to take the Cal job but he subsequently shot those down and it appears that the interest was enough to get him a sweetened deal with his current school a few weeks later.
As a private school, Vandy has not released contract details for Mason but it’s a safe bet he’ll be one of the lowest paid coaches in the SEC over the next couple of years regardless what kind of new money is added to his deal in any recent extension.
Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett has declared for the 2017 NFL Draft and is busy living the life of somebody preparing for the upcoming Scouting Combine.
Despite days upon days filled with tiring workouts, the Aggies’ star pass rusher found some time to pen a lovely tribute to his time on the team, his teammates, coaches and what playing at the school meant to him for The Players Tribune. In the ‘Goodbye, Aggieland’ piece though, there was one thing that stuck out among all the focus on and off the field about his time in College Station:
“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention something else I’ll miss deeply: Fuego, the finest taco dispensary on the planet. Those tacos were always there for me when I needed them most. Wherever I end up next, I will do whatever I can to make sure that Fuego opens a franchise in that city. This is something that is very important to me.”
Now we’re not the Cleveland Browns, who many NFL pundits have taking Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick this year, but calling attention to something as important as good tacos in a goodbye to his college town seems like a good sign the defensive end has his priorities in the right order away from football. It may not be as important as getting to the quarterback (which Garrett can do really, really well) but it certainly is a positive quality to have.
Perhaps as an added bonus, the line from the potential top pick in the draft might even help out the A&M coaching staff recruit as they close in on National Signing Day next week too.
The Pac-12 and ACC recently released their conference schedules and while the Big 12 did so quite some time ago, the league just announced a shift in one game’s timing for what is likely television purposes.
The Texas at Iowa State contest has been moved from Saturday, September 30th to Thursday, September 28th. The game serves as the conference opener for both teams and will come right after the two programs’ bye weeks.
Interestingly, the Longhorns’ release on the game notes that this will be just the seventh weekday game the school has played since 1963 aside from their typical Thanksgiving dates (most of which involved former rival Texas A&M on turkey day itself).
This will also mark the Big 12 debut for new Texas coach Tom Herman, who perhaps not coincidentally used to coach the Cyclones as offensive coordinator from 2009–2011. While the league may look a little different than it did when he was coaching in Ames, at least the conference schedule makers are letting him start his new tenure in Austin at a familiar place.