North Texas, Texas Tech announce future home-and-home

Jan 27, 2017

Somewhere, Ben Kercheval is squealing like a giddy schoolgirl. Again.

Friday afternoon, North Texas and Texas Tech both announced that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a (way-into-the) future home-and-home series.  The Red Raiders will play host to North Texas in Lubbock Sept. 14, 2024, before returning the travel favor at Apogee Stadium in Denton on Sept. 11, 2027.

The 2024 game would be the first meeting between the two schools in football since 2001 and just the ninth all-time.  That series is currently tied at four-all.

It’s also somewhat of a rarity for a Big 12 school from the state of Texas to travel to Denton, as noted by our own Zach Barnett.

That 2003 game featured Baylor making the trip to Denton. It also featured the Mean Green on the right side of a 52-14 woodshedding of the Bears.

Dabo Swinney, Clemson staff earn nearly $3 million in bonuses in run to national title

Jan 27, 2017

Not surprisingly, Clemson’s run to a national championship paid off very handsomely financially for its coaches and football staff.

According to the Associated Press, Dabo Swinney and his staff earned over $2.8 million in bonuses according to figures obtained provided by the school.  Those bonuses include the ACC championship as well as the College Football Playoff championship game win over Alabama.

Swinney accounted for more than half of that total, with the head coach’s contract calling for $1.45 million in bonuses.  Others on Swinney’s staff won’t go away empty-handed, though.

From the AP:

Each of Clemson’s nine on-field assistant coaches received $95,000 in extra pay for the team’s 14-1 season. Strength coach Joey Batson and associate athletic director for football administration Woody McCorvey also received and extra $95,000.

In all, 16 football staffers received at least $70,000 in bonuses.

The national championship was the Tigers’ first since 1981.

And, for those who are wondering, no, Clemson football players did not receive any type of financial bonus for their role in the run to that title.

Arizona State reportedly considered Sonny Dykes for OC vacancy

Jan 27, 2017

It had appeared that Sonny Dykes‘ time away from his former conference would be a short one, with the key word there being “had.”

Earlier this month, Dykes was abruptly fired as the head football coach at Cal.  Less than three weeks later, another Pac-12 program reportedly considered filling its offensive coordinator vacancy with the Air Raid maven.

The two mentioned in the above tweet, Henson and Likens, currently serve on Todd Graham‘s Sun Devils staff as offensive line coach and wide receivers coach, respectively.  The report of ASU’s interest in Dykes comes a week or so after it was reported that TCU would be adding the coach to Gary Patterson‘s football staff.

In the end, however, ASU’s attention went unrequited as a family situation will compel Dykes to remain with the Horned Frogs as an offensive analyst.

Graham’s search for a new coordinator was triggered by Chip Lindsey accepting the same job at Auburn less than a week ago.

Report: wife, son of Joe Paterno to run for Penn State board seats

Jan 27, 2017

The Paterno name, once the most powerful in Happy Valley, could again assume a seat — or seats — of power.

Citing a source high up within the university, WTAJ-TV in Altoona is reporting that “Sue Paterno is accepting nominations to become a member of the Penn State Board of Trustees and her son, Jay Paterno, is also running for a seat on the board.”  Sue is the wife of the late Joe Paterno, while Jay is the son of the former Nittany Lions’ head football coach who also coached on his father’s staff.

There are currently three positions open for alumni elections on the university’s board.  The television station writes that “[n]omination ballots will be accepted until Feb. 25 and the ballot will be emailed out to alumni on April 10, with voting set to close on May 4.”

Both Sue and Jay have been staunch supporters of Joe Paterno and his tarnished legacy since he was fired more than five years ago in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky child sex scandal, with the latter penning a passionate Facebook post in defense of his father as new allegations arose less than a year ago.  After historic sanctions were levied on the football program in July of 2012, the Paterno family lashed out at the NCAA and Penn State for what it described as an attempt to “defame the legacy and contributions of a great coach and educator.”

Joe Paterno died two months after his dismissal following a short battle with cancer.

East Carolina adds former Cincinnati, Texas Tech assistant

Jan 27, 2017

One day after officially losing an assistant to an in-state school, East Carolina has officially found a replacement.

ECU announced via a press release that Robert Prunty has been hired by Scottie Montgomery to coach the Pirates’ defensive line. Prunty replaces Deke Adams, who left earlier this month for the same job at North Carolina.

“Robert’s success is clearly evident in the number of young men he’s been able to not only touch, but guide and mentor on and off the playing field,” Montgomery said in a statement. “His work ethic and reputation on the recruiting trail have few equals, if any, and his leadership up front is critical to what we want to do on that side of the ball.”

Prunty had spent the past four seasons at Cincinnati as part of Tommy Tuberville‘s staff. He coached defensive ends and served as associate head coach all four years, while he had been co-defensive coordinator the last three as well.

Prior to that, he was with Tuberville at Texas Tech for two years. He also coached ends during his tenure with the Red Raiders.

A total of four times during his time with those two programs, the 52-year-old assistant was named a conference recruiter of the year.