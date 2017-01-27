North Texas, Texas Tech announce future home-and-home

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Somewhere, Ben Kercheval is squealing like a giddy schoolgirl. Again.

Friday afternoon, North Texas and Texas Tech both announced that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a (way-into-the) future home-and-home series. The Red Raiders will play host to North Texas in Lubbock Sept. 14, 2024, before returning the travel favor at Apogee Stadium in Denton on Sept. 11, 2027.

The 2024 game would be the first meeting between the two schools in football since 2001 and just the ninth all-time. That series is currently tied at four-all.

It’s also somewhat of a rarity for a Big 12 school from the state of Texas to travel to Denton, as noted by our own Zach Barnett.

Woah. North Texas announces home-and-home with Texas Tech in 2024, ’27. Will be first in-state Big 12 team to visit Denton since 2003. — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) January 27, 2017

That 2003 game featured Baylor making the trip to Denton. It also featured the Mean Green on the right side of a 52-14 woodshedding of the Bears.