Report: Baylor lawsuit alleges 52 rapes by football players, says FAU OC contributed to culture

Explosive allegations surfaced on Friday as a result of a new lawsuit filed against Baylor relating to the school’s ongoing scandal involving sexual assaults.

According to the Dallas Morning News, a woman alleges she was gang raped by then-Bears football players Tre'Von Armstead and Shamycheal Chatman after a party in April of 2013. The two players were not charged in the incident, but were named as suspects according to police records and at least one of them had previously been accused of rape before but nothing was done.

Perhaps most notable is that the lawsuit also alleges that 31 Baylor football players committed 52 acts of rape over a four year period starting in 2011. Those numbers, in addition to being throughly repulsive, are figures that are well over double the number of incidents and players that have previously been reported in conjunction with the scandal at the school during the tenure of former head coach Art Briles.

According to the lawsuit that the DMN has viewed, former Bears offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is also alleged to have contributed to the “culture of sexual violence” at the school and once told a recruit, “Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players.”

Briles is now offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic under Lane Kiffin, who claimed the school did their “due diligence” and vetted the Baylor assistant prior to him being hired.

The disgusting revelations of the lawsuit are, sadly, only the latest in a long line of sexual assaults that have allegedly took place at the school over the past several years.