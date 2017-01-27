Report: wife, son of Joe Paterno to run for Penn State board seats

The Paterno name, once the most powerful in Happy Valley, could again assume a seat — or seats — of power.

Citing a source high up within the university, WTAJ-TV in Altoona is reporting that “Sue Paterno is accepting nominations to become a member of the Penn State Board of Trustees and her son, Jay Paterno, is also running for a seat on the board.” Sue is the wife of the late Joe Paterno, while Jay is the son of the former Nittany Lions’ head football coach who also coached on his father’s staff.

There are currently three positions open for alumni elections on the university’s board. The television station writes that “[n]omination ballots will be accepted until Feb. 25 and the ballot will be emailed out to alumni on April 10, with voting set to close on May 4.”

Both Sue and Jay have been staunch supporters of Joe Paterno and his tarnished legacy since he was fired more than five years ago in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky child sex scandal, with the latter penning a passionate Facebook post in defense of his father as new allegations arose less than a year ago. After historic sanctions were levied on the football program in July of 2012, the Paterno family lashed out at the NCAA and Penn State for what it described as an attempt to “defame the legacy and contributions of a great coach and educator.”

Joe Paterno died two months after his dismissal following a short battle with cancer.