Reports: ex-Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd to visit Ohio State

Tennessee’s loss could turn into Ohio State’s ground gain, depending on how things play out in the coming days.

In late October, Jalen Hurd stunned most observers when he decided to transfer from the Volunteers in the midst of the 2016 regular season. Hurd’s mother indicated in a Facebook post that she didn’t necessarily agree with her son’s decision, while his father fought back against speculation that the running back’s decision was triggered by a benching.

Three months later, ElevenWariors.com is reporting that Hurd will visit the Buckeyes this weekend. The Cleveland Plain Dealer subsequently confirmed the initial report.

It’s unclear if Hurd will be leaving UT as a graduate transfer. If that’s the case, he’d be eligible to play for OSU or any other FBS program in 2017 — Cal’s rumored to be a potential landing spot as well. If not, he’d have to sit out the 2017 season, leaving him with one season of eligibility that he could use in 2018.

When Hurd left Rocky Top, he was leading the Vols in rushing with 451 yards. At the time of his departure, Hurd was also 445 yards away from breaking Travis Henry‘s school record for career rushing yards. Instead, his 2,634 yards leaves him in sixth place all-time.

Hurd was a four-star member of UT’s 2014 recruiting class who held an offer from, among others, OSU before signing with the Vols. He’s yet to use his redshirt season.