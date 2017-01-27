So long two-a-days? NCAA recommends ending the tradition, limiting tackling further during regular season

Just about every football player knows what it means to go through a grueling two-a-day practice during fall camp each year. The days of that happening, however, appear to be just about over.
As first noted by CBS Sports, the NCAA Sport Science Institute has formally recommended eliminating two-a-days and reducing contact at all other practices. In addition, the group also wants to limit full contact practices to once a week during the regular season and further change the way postseason practices are run depending on the amount of time between games.
Schools received the document from the institute at the recent NCAA Convention and will soon move forward with legislation based on the recommendations over the coming months. Included in the foundational statements are precise guidelines for when — and what amount of — contact is permitted over a seven day period, which could form the basis of any new rules put forth by member institutions.
Concussion awareness is no doubt the driving force behind all this, with the report itself coming after several studies were released on the subject and the NCAA conducting its own ‘Safety in College Football Summit’ last February. There has certainly been a general trend in this direction already, with the Big 12 limiting in-season contact to no more than twice a week back in 2015. The Ivy League also eliminated live tackling during all in-season practices last year but this could be the start of something enacted more formally across the entire NCAA structure.
So have we seen the end of two-a-days? With the American Football Coaches Association and the NCAA Football Oversight Committee among the organizations endorsing this report, it seems very likely we will say goodbye to this rite of passage in the not too distant future.
One of the bigger surprises this offseason has been the announcement that the Poinsettia Bowl was closing its doors and folding for good this year after a strong dozen year run.
The move has left several in college athletics scrambling as a result of the shakeup to the postseason picture and the league most directly affected is the Mountain West. Perhaps not surprisingly, commissioner Craig Thompson isn’t too thrilled with the big hole in the bowl lineup now and went on 93.1FM/1350AM The Ticket up in Boise, Idaho to discuss the move and some of the reasoning behind it.
What’s most interesting there is the fact that Thompson thinks the Chargers move from San Diego to Los Angeles played a role in the decision to cancel the game. The Holiday Bowl, run by the same organization, has denied that is behind folding the game but has already begun to explore moving from Qualcomm Stadium to the San Diego Padres’ home of Petco Park in case the city decides to close the football stadium after next year.
“This is purely a decision made for our organization,” Mark Neville, executive director of the bowl game association, told the Associated Press last week.”It’s a completely different environment. Doing two games in San Diego, in the span of a week, is becoming more and more challenging in relation to ticket sales and sponsorships.”
The truth is probably somewhere in the middle, as it has no doubt become much tougher to operate two bowl games in one city and the fact that the local pro football team is heading up the 405 certainly doesn’t help matters. In addition to the Mountain West needing to find a new spot for bowl eligible teams in 2017, BYU — which beat Wyoming in the final Poinsettia Bowl last December — is also looking for a new bowl game to go to next season.
Explosive allegations surfaced on Friday as a result of a new lawsuit filed against Baylor relating to the school’s ongoing scandal involving sexual assaults.
According to the Dallas Morning News, a woman alleges she was gang raped by then-Bears football players Tre'Von Armstead and Shamycheal Chatman after a party in April of 2013. The two players were not charged in the incident, but were named as suspects according to police records and at least one of them had previously been accused of rape before but nothing was done.
Perhaps most notable is that the lawsuit also alleges that 31 Baylor football players committed 52 acts of rape over a four year period starting in 2011. Those numbers, in addition to being throughly repulsive, are figures that are well over double the number of incidents and players that have previously been reported in conjunction with the scandal at the school during the tenure of former head coach Art Briles.
According to the lawsuit that the DMN has viewed, former Bears offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is also alleged to have contributed to the “culture of sexual violence” at the school and once told a recruit, “Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players.”
Briles is now offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic under Lane Kiffin, who claimed the school did their “due diligence” and vetted the Baylor assistant prior to him being hired.
The disgusting revelations of the lawsuit are, sadly, only the latest in a long line of sexual assaults that have allegedly took place at the school over the past several years.
Colorado had a bit of unwelcome news hit the program just before signing day as the school announced safeties coach Joe Tumpkin has resigned after being asked to do so by Buffaloes athletic director Rick George.
The coach had been suspended indefinitely with pay while an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident was conducted. According to the school’s release, head coach Mike MacIntyre learned that a judge had issued a temporary restraining order against Tumpkin at the request of his ex-girlfriend, prompting the dismissal.
“Joe is currently defending himself against allegations made in court records that do not represent our values,” George said in a statement. “Furthermore, we need to move forward to ensure we do not have gaps in our coaching staff as we build the team and sign new recruits.”
A woman alleged several incidents of domestic violence took place back in 2015 involving Tumpkin, in addition to a recent incident this past November prior to a Buffaloes home game against Washington State.
The program announced that Tumpkin will receive nearly $80,000 in severance pay, unused vacation time and bowl bonuses as part of the resignation. The departure of the safeties coach means that MacIntyre will have virtually an entirely new defensive staff in 2017 after a breakout campaign for the Buffs on that side of the ball last season.
Somewhere, Ben Kercheval is squealing like a giddy schoolgirl. Again.
Friday afternoon, North Texas and Texas Tech both announced that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a (way-into-the) future home-and-home series. The Red Raiders will play host to North Texas in Lubbock Sept. 14, 2024, before returning the travel favor at Apogee Stadium in Denton on Sept. 11, 2027.
The 2024 game would be the first meeting between the two schools in football since 2001 and just the ninth all-time. That series is currently tied at four-all.
It’s also somewhat of a rarity for a Big 12 school from the state of Texas to travel to Denton, as noted by our own Zach Barnett.
That 2003 game featured Baylor making the trip to Denton. It also featured the Mean Green on the right side of a 52-14 woodshedding of the Bears.