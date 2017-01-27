UNLV extends Tony Sanchez’s contract through 2021

Last season marked just the third time in UNLV history and first time since 1999-2000 that the Rebels won more games than the previous season for a second straight year. For that rather program-specific historic development, the head coach has been rewarded.
UNLV announced in a press release Friday night that the university and Tony Sanchez have reached an agreement in principle on a three-year contract extension. The new deal would keep the head coach with the football program through the 2021 season.
Sanchez’s original deal had been scheduled to run through the 2018 season.
“Tony signed a four-year contract and halfway through it, we are even more convinced he is the answer to the question of how to make UNLV Football consistently successful,” athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy said. “Continuity is important in turning this program around and Tony’s success in building a roster, building the brand and building interest and support throughout the community has earned him an extension to see that vision realized.”
Sanchez, hired away from national high school power Las Vegas Bishop Gorman in 2014 having never coached at the collegiate level, went 3-9 in his first season with the Rebels. That was the most wins for a first-year Rebels coach since College Football Hall of Famer John Robinson hit the same mark in 1999.
He was also the first to stake claim to the Fremont Cannon for beating in-state rival Nevada on the road in his first season.
“I want to thank President [Len] Jessup and Tina for their continued support along with the entire Southern Nevada community, which has been unbelievable throughout our first two years here,” Sanchez said. “I am so excited to be leading UNLV Football for years to come.”
There was no word on what if any raise was included in the extension. In 2016, Sanchez was paid $510,000; that level of compensation was 11th in the 12-team Mountain West Conference.
Tennessee’s loss could turn into Ohio State’s ground gain, depending on how things play out in the coming days.
In late October, Jalen Hurd stunned most observers when he decided to transfer from the Volunteers in the midst of the 2016 regular season. Hurd’s mother indicated in a Facebook post that she didn’t necessarily agree with her son’s decision, while his father fought back against speculation that the running back’s decision was triggered by a benching.
Three months later, ElevenWariors.com is reporting that Hurd will visit the Buckeyes this weekend. The Cleveland Plain Dealer subsequently confirmed the initial report.
It’s unclear if Hurd will be leaving UT as a graduate transfer. If that’s the case, he’d be eligible to play for OSU or any other FBS program in 2017 — Cal’s rumored to be a potential landing spot as well. If not, he’d have to sit out the 2017 season, leaving him with one season of eligibility that he could use in 2018.
When Hurd left Rocky Top, he was leading the Vols in rushing with 451 yards. At the time of his departure, Hurd was also 445 yards away from breaking Travis Henry‘s school record for career rushing yards. Instead, his 2,634 yards leaves him in sixth place all-time.
Hurd was a four-star member of UT’s 2014 recruiting class who held an offer from, among others, OSU before signing with the Vols. He’s yet to use his redshirt season.
Just about every football player knows what it means to go through a grueling two-a-day practice during fall camp each year. The days of that happening, however, appear to be just about over.
As first noted by CBS Sports, the NCAA Sport Science Institute has formally recommended eliminating two-a-days and reducing contact at all other practices. In addition, the group also wants to limit full contact practices to once a week during the regular season and further change the way postseason practices are run depending on the amount of time between games.
Schools received the document from the institute at the recent NCAA Convention and will soon move forward with legislation based on the recommendations over the coming months. Included in the foundational statements are precise guidelines for when — and what amount of — contact is permitted over a seven day period, which could form the basis of any new rules put forth by member institutions.
Concussion awareness is no doubt the driving force behind all this, with the report itself coming after several studies were released on the subject and the NCAA conducting its own ‘Safety in College Football Summit’ last February. There has certainly been a general trend in this direction already, with the Big 12 limiting in-season contact to no more than twice a week back in 2015. The Ivy League also eliminated live tackling during all in-season practices last year but this could be the start of something enacted more formally across the entire NCAA structure.
So have we seen the end of two-a-days? With the American Football Coaches Association and the NCAA Football Oversight Committee among the organizations endorsing this report, it seems very likely we will say goodbye to this rite of passage in the not too distant future.
One of the bigger surprises this offseason has been the announcement that the Poinsettia Bowl was closing its doors and folding for good this year after a strong dozen year run.
The move has left several in college athletics scrambling as a result of the shakeup to the postseason picture and the league most directly affected is the Mountain West. Perhaps not surprisingly, commissioner Craig Thompson isn’t too thrilled with the big hole in the bowl lineup now and went on 93.1FM/1350AM The Ticket up in Boise, Idaho to discuss the move and some of the reasoning behind it.
What’s most interesting there is the fact that Thompson thinks the Chargers move from San Diego to Los Angeles played a role in the decision to cancel the game. The Holiday Bowl, run by the same organization, has denied that is behind folding the game but has already begun to explore moving from Qualcomm Stadium to the San Diego Padres’ home of Petco Park in case the city decides to close the football stadium after next year.
“This is purely a decision made for our organization,” Mark Neville, executive director of the bowl game association, told the Associated Press last week.”It’s a completely different environment. Doing two games in San Diego, in the span of a week, is becoming more and more challenging in relation to ticket sales and sponsorships.”
The truth is probably somewhere in the middle, as it has no doubt become much tougher to operate two bowl games in one city and the fact that the local pro football team is heading up the 405 certainly doesn’t help matters. In addition to the Mountain West needing to find a new spot for bowl eligible teams in 2017, BYU — which beat Wyoming in the final Poinsettia Bowl last December — is also looking for a new bowl game to go to next season.
Explosive allegations surfaced on Friday as a result of a new lawsuit filed against Baylor relating to the school’s ongoing scandal involving sexual assaults.
According to the Dallas Morning News, a woman alleges she was gang raped by then-Bears football players Tre'Von Armstead and Shamycheal Chatman after a party in April of 2013. The two players were not charged in the incident, but were named as suspects according to police records and at least one of them had previously been accused of rape before but nothing was done.
Perhaps most notable is that the lawsuit also alleges that 31 Baylor football players committed 52 acts of rape over a four year period starting in 2011. Those numbers, in addition to being throughly repulsive, are figures that are well over double the number of incidents and players that have previously been reported in conjunction with the scandal at the school during the tenure of former head coach Art Briles.
According to the lawsuit that the DMN has viewed, former Bears offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is also alleged to have contributed to the “culture of sexual violence” at the school and once told a recruit, “Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players.”
Briles is now offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic under Lane Kiffin, who claimed the school did their “due diligence” and vetted the Baylor assistant prior to him being hired.
The disgusting revelations of the lawsuit are, sadly, only the latest in a long line of sexual assaults that have allegedly took place at the school over the past several years.