4-star recruit arrested for pot possession on Ohio State visit

Well, this isn’t how you want to make a first impression.
James Robinson was arrested earlier this month for marijuana possession while on a visit to Ohio State, Franklin County records show. Robinson was arrested in an off-campus apartment during his Jan. 21 visit, and was released later that night.
The charge carries a maximum fine of $150, but Robinson is due back in court on March 1. That arraignment likely comes with more punishment than the actual punishment, considering Robinson hails from Lakeland, Fla.
A four-star recruit, Robinson is considered a lean to sign with Florida.
Washington State linebacker Logan Tago accepted a plea bargain Friday for a June incident in which he was accused of stealing a man’s six-pack of beer and hitting the man in the head.
He was originally charged with a pair of felonies for the June 4 ordeal, but instead agreed to serve 30 days in a county jail, perform 240 hours of community service and pay an $880 fine, according to the Seattle Times.
The Class C felony for which Tago accepted his plea deal comes with a fine of up to $10,000 along with 5-10 years in prison.
Tago instead can serve as little as 20 days in jail with good behavior.
He appeared in seven games in the 2016 campaign, including the Cougars’ Holiday Bowl loss to Minnesota, with two starts. However, Washington State AD Bill Moos said Friday Tago is indefinitely suspended from the team.
Amid an already horrifically ugly weekend for college football, the ten suspended Minnesota football players submitted their cases for exoneration before a university panel.
Following an incident in which a female student was allegedly sexually assaulted following the Gophers’ first home game of the season, the ten players were indefinitely suspended by the university. A Title IX investigation recommended expulsions for Ray Buford, Jr., Carlton Djam, KiAnte Hardin, Dior Johnson, and Tamarion Johnson, 1-year suspensions for Seth Green, Kobe McCrary, Mark Williams and Antoine Winfield, Jr., and probation for Antonio Shenault.
That action led to a protest by the team, where the Gophers threatened to boycott the Holiday Bowl. The players withdrew that threat, then went on to win the Holiday Bowl. However, the handling of that boycott contributed in head coach Tracy Claeys‘s firing.
Authorities declined to press charges, but the university continued forward with a code of conduct case against the ten.
The university presented its case in a 9-hour presentation on Thursday, according to the Associated Press, with the players following on Friday. The case was heard by a 3-person panel, where all that’s required is two of its members finding it “more than likely” a code of conduct violation was committed.
Last season marked just the third time in UNLV history and first time since 1999-2000 that the Rebels won more games than the previous season for a second straight year. For that rather program-specific historic development, the head coach has been rewarded.
UNLV announced in a press release Friday night that the university and Tony Sanchez have reached an agreement in principle on a three-year contract extension. The new deal would keep the head coach with the football program through the 2021 season.
Sanchez’s original deal had been scheduled to run through the 2018 season.
“Tony signed a four-year contract and halfway through it, we are even more convinced he is the answer to the question of how to make UNLV Football consistently successful,” athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy said. “Continuity is important in turning this program around and Tony’s success in building a roster, building the brand and building interest and support throughout the community has earned him an extension to see that vision realized.”
Sanchez, hired away from national high school power Las Vegas Bishop Gorman in 2014 having never coached at the collegiate level, went 3-9 in his first season with the Rebels. That was the most wins for a first-year Rebels coach since College Football Hall of Famer John Robinson hit the same mark in 1999.
He was also the first to stake claim to the Fremont Cannon for beating in-state rival Nevada on the road in his first season.
“I want to thank President [Len] Jessup and Tina for their continued support along with the entire Southern Nevada community, which has been unbelievable throughout our first two years here,” Sanchez said. “I am so excited to be leading UNLV Football for years to come.”
There was no word on what if any raise was included in the extension. In 2016, Sanchez was paid $510,000; that level of compensation was 11th in the 12-team Mountain West Conference.
Tennessee’s loss could turn into Ohio State’s ground gain, depending on how things play out in the coming days.
In late October, Jalen Hurd stunned most observers when he decided to transfer from the Volunteers in the midst of the 2016 regular season. Hurd’s mother indicated in a Facebook post that she didn’t necessarily agree with her son’s decision, while his father fought back against speculation that the running back’s decision was triggered by a benching.
Three months later, ElevenWariors.com is reporting that Hurd will visit the Buckeyes this weekend. The Cleveland Plain Dealer subsequently confirmed the initial report.
It’s unclear if Hurd will be leaving UT as a graduate transfer. If that’s the case, he’d be eligible to play for OSU or any other FBS program in 2017 — Cal’s rumored to be a potential landing spot as well. If not, he’d have to sit out the 2017 season, leaving him with one season of eligibility that he could use in 2018.
When Hurd left Rocky Top, he was leading the Vols in rushing with 451 yards. At the time of his departure, Hurd was also 445 yards away from breaking Travis Henry‘s school record for career rushing yards. Instead, his 2,634 yards leaves him in sixth place all-time.
Hurd was a four-star member of UT’s 2014 recruiting class who held an offer from, among others, OSU before signing with the Vols. He’s yet to use his redshirt season.