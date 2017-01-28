After just over a week, Texas Tech early enrollee receiver is already off the team

A pivotal year for Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury appears to be starting out on the wrong foot.
The school confirmed to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal on Saturday that early enrollee wide receiver Bronson Boyd has been dismissed from the team.
“I don’t know yet the full details,” Tech senior associate athletic director Robert Giovannetti told the paper. “I’ve just been told we can confirm he’s no longer on the team.”
Boyd was one of 12 recruits who were introduced by the program as early enrollees and began school last Thursday. Despite being on campus just nine days, the freshman is already out the door however.
It’s a tough blow for the Red Raiders considering that receiver is a bit of an area of need for the team, not just in terms of impact players but because of a lack of depth heading into the 2017 season as well. The 6-foot-2, 185 pound Boyd was considered a three-star recruit by several recruiting services after posting over 1,000 yards as a senior.
It’s the final weekend prior to National Signing Day which means campuses across the country are busy with one final bit of recruiting. In many places, that means trotting out the hardware and making sure the trophy case is perfectly arranged.
Such was apparently the case in Norman on Saturday as Oklahoma brought out a few of their Big 12 football championship trophies. Unfortunately it looks like the glass bowl on one was broken when being transported. The Sooners didn’t fret over things though, and offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley instead turned it into quite the recruiting pitch:
It certainly appears Oklahoma managed to turn a bad moment into a good one as a result, but can we take a second to comment that the school really needs to come up with better ways to transport the trophy across the street than that little cart? Either way, it’s a good problem to have for the Sooners and one other Big 12 programs won’t be able to match.
Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre apparently knows the urgency that comes with National Signing Day approaching and has quickly moved to fill an open position on his coaching staff.
According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the Buffs have hired Army assistant ShaDon Brown to take over as the team’s new defensive backs coach. Former secondary coach Joe Tumpkin was forced by the school to resign on Friday after a restraining order was issued against him following an alleged case of domestic violence.
Brown heads to Boulder after spending just one season with the Black Knights in his only FBS coaching stop. Prior to that, he spent five seasons at Wofford as a defensive backs coach and interned with the Carolina Panthers back in the summer of 2015.
In addition to bringing on Brown to the coaching staff, MacIntyre also recently hired D.J. Elliott from Kentucky to serve as defensive coordinator. All told, most of the defensive staff will be in their first season for Colorado in 2017 save for veteran defensive line coach Jim Jeffcoat.
Well, this isn’t how you want to make a first impression.
James Robinson was arrested earlier this month for marijuana possession while on a visit to Ohio State, Franklin County records show. Robinson was arrested in an off-campus apartment during his Jan. 21 visit, and was released later that night.
The charge carries a maximum fine of $150, but Robinson is due back in court on March 1. That arraignment likely comes with more punishment than the actual punishment, considering Robinson hails from Lakeland, Fla.
A four-star recruit, Robinson is considered a lean to sign with Florida.
Washington State linebacker Logan Tago accepted a plea bargain Friday for a June incident in which he was accused of stealing a man’s six-pack of beer and hitting the man in the head.
He was originally charged with a pair of felonies for the June 4 ordeal, but instead agreed to serve 30 days in a county jail, perform 240 hours of community service and pay an $880 fine, according to the Seattle Times.
The Class C felony for which Tago accepted his plea deal comes with a fine of up to $10,000 along with 5-10 years in prison.
Tago instead can serve as little as 20 days in jail with good behavior.
He appeared in seven games in the 2016 campaign, including the Cougars’ Holiday Bowl loss to Minnesota, with two starts. However, Washington State AD Bill Moos said Friday Tago is indefinitely suspended from the team.