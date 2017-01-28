After just over a week, Texas Tech early enrollee receiver is already off the team

A pivotal year for Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury appears to be starting out on the wrong foot.

The school confirmed to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal on Saturday that early enrollee wide receiver Bronson Boyd has been dismissed from the team.

“I don’t know yet the full details,” Tech senior associate athletic director Robert Giovannetti told the paper. “I’ve just been told we can confirm he’s no longer on the team.”

Boyd was one of 12 recruits who were introduced by the program as early enrollees and began school last Thursday. Despite being on campus just nine days, the freshman is already out the door however.

It’s a tough blow for the Red Raiders considering that receiver is a bit of an area of need for the team, not just in terms of impact players but because of a lack of depth heading into the 2017 season as well. The 6-foot-2, 185 pound Boyd was considered a three-star recruit by several recruiting services after posting over 1,000 yards as a senior.