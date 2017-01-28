Oklahoma breaks Big 12 football trophy, points out plenty of replacement options

It’s the final weekend prior to National Signing Day which means campuses across the country are busy with one final bit of recruiting. In many places, that means trotting out the hardware and making sure the trophy case is perfectly arranged.

Such was apparently the case in Norman on Saturday as Oklahoma brought out a few of their Big 12 football championship trophies. Unfortunately it looks like the glass bowl on one was broken when being transported. The Sooners didn’t fret over things though, and offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley instead turned it into quite the recruiting pitch:

Bad News: The Big 12 Championship Trophy was broken today. Good News: We have 9 others.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/TeXnur0RTn — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) January 28, 2017

It certainly appears Oklahoma managed to turn a bad moment into a good one as a result, but can we take a second to comment that the school really needs to come up with better ways to transport the trophy across the street than that little cart? Either way, it’s a good problem to have for the Sooners and one other Big 12 programs won’t be able to match.