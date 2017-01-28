Report: Colorado hires Army assistant to fill vacated job coaching Buffs’ secondary

Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre apparently knows the urgency that comes with National Signing Day approaching and has quickly moved to fill an open position on his coaching staff.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the Buffs have hired Army assistant ShaDon Brown to take over as the team’s new defensive backs coach. Former secondary coach Joe Tumpkin was forced by the school to resign on Friday after a restraining order was issued against him following an alleged case of domestic violence.

Brown heads to Boulder after spending just one season with the Black Knights in his only FBS coaching stop. Prior to that, he spent five seasons at Wofford as a defensive backs coach and interned with the Carolina Panthers back in the summer of 2015.

In addition to bringing on Brown to the coaching staff, MacIntyre also recently hired D.J. Elliott from Kentucky to serve as defensive coordinator. All told, most of the defensive staff will be in their first season for Colorado in 2017 save for veteran defensive line coach Jim Jeffcoat.