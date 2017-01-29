Alabama football staffer charged with DUI

I’m just going to go ahead and take a wild guess that Nick Saban is not particularly pleased with this latest development.

According to numerous media outlets, Josh Chapman was arrested Sunday morning and charged with driving under the influence. Chapman was pulled over by a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department officer, although the details of what led to the initial traffic stop have yet to be detailed.

After the arrest and transport to the county jail, Chapman was subsequently released on a $1,000 bond.

Chapman currently serves as the Crimson Tide’s assistant strength & conditioning coach, a role he’s been in since spring of 2016 following a four-year career in the NFL. Neither the program nor the university has publicly addressed the arrest and what if any ramifications the football staffer may face.

From 2007-11, Chapman was a defensive lineman at ‘Bama. His last season as a player in Tuscaloosa, Chapman was named second-team All-SEC.