Cal’s Davis Webb shines in Senior Bowl victory

It can be difficult to make too much out of one performance in the Senior Bowl as far as draft prospects go, but there is no denying you would much rather have a good performance to take away from Mobile, Alabama than a shaky one. Cal quarterback Davis Webb will return home with reason to feel good about what eh showed on the field in the nation’s top college football all-star game leading into the NFL Draft preparation season.

Webb orchestrated all three scoring drives for the South team in a 16-15 victory in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. Webb completed 11 of 16 of his passing attempts for 165 yards and a touchdown, a 39-yard scoring pass to Texas A&M wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who also had a good showing. The Cal quarterback led the South to two scores in the final three minutes of the first half. Webb was named MVP of the Senior Bowl.

For the North, Pitt quarterback Nate Peterman also played well with a six-yard touchdown pass to East Carolina’s Zay Jones late in the game. A failed two-point conversion attempt prevented the North from taking the lead on the South, however. Toledo running back Kareem Hunt was named the North’s Most Outstanding Player after rushing for 118 yards on 15 rushing attempts. Kansas State defensive end Jordan Willis received the South’s Most Outstanding Player award after forcing a pair of fumbles and recording a pair of sacks.

Follow @KevinOnCFB