LSU board approves new contracts for Matt Canada and Dave Aranda

LSU has officially signed off on making new offensive coordinator Matt Canada and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda among the highest-paid assistants in college football. The contracts for each coordinator were given the approval of the Board of Supervisors on Friday, according to a report from TigerRag.com. Receiving the approval was a matter of procedure and there was little doubt the contracts would be approved as LSU looks to strengthen its football program.

Hiring top-notch coordinators was essential for LSU as they move forward with Ed Orgeron as the head coach. Aranda has established himself as one of the top defensive coordinators in the game the last few years, including his first season with LSU in 2016 after leaving Wisconsin. Aranda will be paid $1.8 million. In addition to the raise, Aranda also received a contract extension of one year that keeps him under contract at LSU through March 31, 2020.

Canada is coming off a brilliant 2016 season with the Pitt Panthers and is now cashing in on that success. The pressure to turn things around at LSU on offense will be immense given the $1.5 million LSU is now committed to for Canada.

LSU also approved a new deal for longtime strength coach Tommy Moffitt. Moffitt picked up a three-year extension valued at $400,000 annually.

Follow @KevinOnCFB