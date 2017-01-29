Mississippi State punter joins baseball team

Two-sport athletes are nothing new, and it is certainly not unheard of for a football player to pick up a ball and baseball glove in the football offseason to play a little baseball. Ass Mississippi State punter Logan Cooke to the list of two-sport athletes around college football. Cooke is joining the Bulldogs baseball squad.

Cooke is hardly picking up baseball on a whim. He does have some good baseball background going back to his high school baseball career, where he went 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA while striking out 39 batters. He also could produce at the plate, hitting .378. though listed as a lefthander by Mississippi State, it remains just what his role with the team will be. Starting pitcher? Reliever?

Whatever his role will be, he will be a part of a program that routinely is expected to do well. The Bulldogs have not reached the College World Series since 2013 but have been in the NCAA tournament 12 times since 2000. The south is full of college baseball powerhouses, and we’ll have to just want and see if Cooke will be a part of a World Series contender this year.

