Reports: Arizona State to hire Alabama WR coach Billy Napier as OC

Arizona State has reportedly found its new offensive coordinator to call the shot sunder head coach Todd Graham. Alabama wide receivers coach Billy Napier will reportedly be the new offensive coordinator for Arizona State.

Al.com and Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports were among the first to report the coaching hire by Arizona State.

Napier will take over the role of offensive coordinator after Arizona State lost Chip Lindsey to the same role at Auburn. Napier has done good work at Alabama developing some top wide receivers during his time in Tuscaloosa, and Arizona State is hopeful that will continue as Napier returns to the coordinator role for the first time since owning the role at Clemson in 2009 and 2010.

Napier will have a chance to call the offense with former Alabama quarterback Blake Barnett. Barnett committed to Arizona State in December.

To say Alabama’s offense will have a new look in 2017 is a bit of an understatement, at least as far as the coaching is concerned. This offseason has seen Alabama lose offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin to a head coaching gig at FAU, which resulted in the promotion of Steve Sarkisian to offensive coordinator. Alabama also lost assistant coach Mario Cristobal to Oregon, where Cristobal gets an upgraded role of offensive coordinator under new Ducks head coach Willie Taggart.

