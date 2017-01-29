Reports: Arizona State to hire Alabama WR coach Billy Napier as OC

Arizona State has reportedly found its new offensive coordinator to call the shot sunder head coach Todd Graham. Alabama wide receivers coach Billy Napier will reportedly be the new offensive coordinator for Arizona State.
Al.com and Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports were among the first to report the coaching hire by Arizona State.
Napier will take over the role of offensive coordinator after Arizona State lost Chip Lindsey to the same role at Auburn. Napier has done good work at Alabama developing some top wide receivers during his time in Tuscaloosa, and Arizona State is hopeful that will continue as Napier returns to the coordinator role for the first time since owning the role at Clemson in 2009 and 2010.
Napier will have a chance to call the offense with former Alabama quarterback Blake Barnett. Barnett committed to Arizona State in December.
To say Alabama’s offense will have a new look in 2017 is a bit of an understatement, at least as far as the coaching is concerned. This offseason has seen Alabama lose offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin to a head coaching gig at FAU, which resulted in the promotion of Steve Sarkisian to offensive coordinator. Alabama also lost assistant coach Mario Cristobal to Oregon, where Cristobal gets an upgraded role of offensive coordinator under new Ducks head coach Willie Taggart.
It can be difficult to make too much out of one performance in the Senior Bowl as far as draft prospects go, but there is no denying you would much rather have a good performance to take away from Mobile, Alabama than a shaky one. Cal quarterback Davis Webb will return home with reason to feel good about what eh showed on the field in the nation’s top college football all-star game leading into the NFL Draft preparation season.
Webb orchestrated all three scoring drives for the South team in a 16-15 victory in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. Webb completed 11 of 16 of his passing attempts for 165 yards and a touchdown, a 39-yard scoring pass to Texas A&M wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who also had a good showing. The Cal quarterback led the South to two scores in the final three minutes of the first half. Webb was named MVP of the Senior Bowl.
For the North, Pitt quarterback Nate Peterman also played well with a six-yard touchdown pass to East Carolina’s Zay Jones late in the game. A failed two-point conversion attempt prevented the North from taking the lead on the South, however. Toledo running back Kareem Hunt was named the North’s Most Outstanding Player after rushing for 118 yards on 15 rushing attempts. Kansas State defensive end Jordan Willis received the South’s Most Outstanding Player award after forcing a pair of fumbles and recording a pair of sacks.
A pivotal year for Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury appears to be starting out on the wrong foot.
The school confirmed to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal on Saturday that early enrollee wide receiver Bronson Boyd has been dismissed from the team.
“I don’t know yet the full details,” Tech senior associate athletic director Robert Giovannetti told the paper. “I’ve just been told we can confirm he’s no longer on the team.”
Boyd was one of 12 recruits who were introduced by the program as early enrollees and began school last Thursday. Despite being on campus just nine days, the freshman is already out the door however.
It’s a tough blow for the Red Raiders considering that receiver is a bit of an area of need for the team, not just in terms of impact players but because of a lack of depth heading into the 2017 season as well. The 6-foot-2, 185 pound Boyd was considered a three-star recruit by several recruiting services after posting over 1,000 yards as a senior.
It’s the final weekend prior to National Signing Day which means campuses across the country are busy with one final bit of recruiting. In many places, that means trotting out the hardware and making sure the trophy case is perfectly arranged.
Such was apparently the case in Norman on Saturday as Oklahoma brought out a few of their Big 12 football championship trophies. Unfortunately it looks like the glass bowl on one was broken when being transported. The Sooners didn’t fret over things though, and offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley instead turned it into quite the recruiting pitch:
It certainly appears Oklahoma managed to turn a bad moment into a good one as a result, but can we take a second to comment that the school really needs to come up with better ways to transport the trophy across the street than that little cart? Either way, it’s a good problem to have for the Sooners and one other Big 12 programs won’t be able to match.
Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre apparently knows the urgency that comes with National Signing Day approaching and has quickly moved to fill an open position on his coaching staff.
According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the Buffs have hired Army assistant ShaDon Brown to take over as the team’s new defensive backs coach. Former secondary coach Joe Tumpkin was forced by the school to resign on Friday after a restraining order was issued against him following an alleged case of domestic violence.
Brown heads to Boulder after spending just one season with the Black Knights in his only FBS coaching stop. Prior to that, he spent five seasons at Wofford as a defensive backs coach and interned with the Carolina Panthers back in the summer of 2015.
In addition to bringing on Brown to the coaching staff, MacIntyre also recently hired D.J. Elliott from Kentucky to serve as defensive coordinator. All told, most of the defensive staff will be in their first season for Colorado in 2017 save for veteran defensive line coach Jim Jeffcoat.