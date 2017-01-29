Second Ohio State player following Luke Fickell to Cincinnati

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

When it comes to landing Power Five transfers, Luke Fickell‘s move to the Queen City has paid off very handsomely for Cincinnati.

On his personal Twitter account Sunday night, Kyle Trout announced that he will be transferring to UC to continue his collegiate playing career. The public announcement comes a couple of weeks after the offensive lineman was rumored to be looking to move on from Ohio State.

Ohio University had also been talked about as a potential destination.

Today after meeting the coaching staff, I have decided to make the University of Cincinnati my home for the next two years! #CinCityPride pic.twitter.com/Haqtes5M63 — Kyle Trout (@Trout75) January 30, 2017

Trout is scheduled to graduate from OSU this spring, meaning he’d be eligible to play immediately for Fickell’s Bearcats in 2017. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

A four-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2014 recruiting class, Trout was rated as the No. 19 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Ohio.

Earlier this month, Buckeyes transfer Torrance Gibson indicated that he would be following the former OSU defensive coordinator to the Bearcats. It’s thought that Gibson will be eligible to play immediately for Fickell this coming season.