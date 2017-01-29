Second Ohio State player following Luke Fickell to Cincinnati

When it comes to landing Power Five transfers, Luke Fickell‘s move to the Queen City has paid off very handsomely for Cincinnati.
On his personal Twitter account Sunday night, Kyle Trout announced that he will be transferring to UC to continue his collegiate playing career. The public announcement comes a couple of weeks after the offensive lineman was rumored to be looking to move on from Ohio State.
Ohio University had also been talked about as a potential destination.
Trout is scheduled to graduate from OSU this spring, meaning he’d be eligible to play immediately for Fickell’s Bearcats in 2017. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.
A four-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2014 recruiting class, Trout was rated as the No. 19 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Ohio.
Earlier this month, Buckeyes transfer Torrance Gibson indicated that he would be following the former OSU defensive coordinator to the Bearcats. It’s thought that Gibson will be eligible to play immediately for Fickell this coming season.
Tyshon Dye has already left one ACC school, but, in the end, he may not be leaving the conference. Maybe.
According to CaneSport.com, Miami offensive coordinator/running back Thomas Brown has been in contact the transfer running back about a potential move to the Hurricanes. In fact, according to the report, Brown told Dye that he has a spot on Mark Richt‘s team if he wants it.
In addition to The U, SMU and nearly 10 other schools have shown interest in the back.
Two weeks ago, reports surfaced that Dye had decided to transfer from Clemson. The rising fourth-year senior will be leaving the defending national champions as a graduate transfer.
A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2014 recruiting class, Dye was rated as the No. 14 running back in the country. The Georgia high schooler chose Clemson over offers from, among others, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee and USC.
After running for what turned out to be a career-high 151 yards as a true freshman, he ran for 91 in 2015. Dye’s 109 yards during the Tigers’ run to the title was tied for sixth on the team.
I’m just going to go ahead and take a wild guess that Nick Saban is not particularly pleased with this latest development.
According to numerous media outlets, Josh Chapman was arrested Sunday morning and charged with driving under the influence. Chapman was pulled over by a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department officer, although the details of what led to the initial traffic stop have yet to be detailed.
After the arrest and transport to the county jail, Chapman was subsequently released on a $1,000 bond.
Chapman currently serves as the Crimson Tide’s assistant strength & conditioning coach, a role he’s been in since spring of 2016 following a four-year career in the NFL. Neither the program nor the university has publicly addressed the arrest and what if any ramifications the football staffer may face.
From 2007-11, Chapman was a defensive lineman at ‘Bama. His last season as a player in Tuscaloosa, Chapman was named second-team All-SEC.
Two-sport athletes are nothing new, and it is certainly not unheard of for a football player to pick up a ball and baseball glove in the football offseason to play a little baseball. Ass Mississippi State punter Logan Cooke to the list of two-sport athletes around college football. Cooke is joining the Bulldogs baseball squad.
Cooke is hardly picking up baseball on a whim. He does have some good baseball background going back to his high school baseball career, where he went 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA while striking out 39 batters. He also could produce at the plate, hitting .378. though listed as a lefthander by Mississippi State, it remains just what his role with the team will be. Starting pitcher? Reliever?
Whatever his role will be, he will be a part of a program that routinely is expected to do well. The Bulldogs have not reached the College World Series since 2013 but have been in the NCAA tournament 12 times since 2000. The south is full of college baseball powerhouses, and we’ll have to just want and see if Cooke will be a part of a World Series contender this year.
LSU has officially signed off on making new offensive coordinator Matt Canada and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda among the highest-paid assistants in college football. The contracts for each coordinator were given the approval of the Board of Supervisors on Friday, according to a report from TigerRag.com. Receiving the approval was a matter of procedure and there was little doubt the contracts would be approved as LSU looks to strengthen its football program.
Hiring top-notch coordinators was essential for LSU as they move forward with Ed Orgeron as the head coach. Aranda has established himself as one of the top defensive coordinators in the game the last few years, including his first season with LSU in 2016 after leaving Wisconsin. Aranda will be paid $1.8 million. In addition to the raise, Aranda also received a contract extension of one year that keeps him under contract at LSU through March 31, 2020.
Canada is coming off a brilliant 2016 season with the Pitt Panthers and is now cashing in on that success. The pressure to turn things around at LSU on offense will be immense given the $1.5 million LSU is now committed to for Canada.
LSU also approved a new deal for longtime strength coach Tommy Moffitt. Moffitt picked up a three-year extension valued at $400,000 annually.