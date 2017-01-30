Brent Musburger insists Joe Mixon comments had nothing to do with ESPN departure

Brent Musburger has called his final college football game, hanging up the play-by-play headset for good following tomorrow night’s Georgia-Kentucky basketball game. This means Musburger’s final college game was marred by some poorly-worded comments regarding former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, wishing the player a long NFL career while discussing recently-surfaced video showing him hitting a female Oklahoma student in 2014.
Blowback was such that he felt compelled to defend those comments one quarter later of OU’s eventual win in the Sugar Bowl.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Musburger insisted the comments had nothing to do with the departure and, in fact, received very little attention from ESPN or Disney proper.
“We had already started the process of me leaving,” Musburger said. “The morning after the Sugar Bowl I had breakfast with [ESPN president] John Skipper and [senior vice president of event & studio production] Stephanie Druley, and they wanted to work out a plan to keep me at ESPN. There was not even a discussion about what had been said specifically about Mixon. In fact, the only person who mentioned it to me was a telephone call two days later from [Disney chairman] Bob Iger, who is an old friend, and he said, ‘This too shall pass.’ That was the only comment. There was no blowback. There is absolutely no connection.
“I did not want them to be in the middle [of gambling issues]. I am sure they have had some phone calls about [gambling] comments that I have made on the air over the years. It certainly never came back to me, but I have no doubt it happened. I just wanted no connection whatsoever. I will tell you that my relations with ESPN and everyone there could not be better. We have been completely up front in this process. I leave with nothing but good feelings about these people. I never had a bad day for them and enjoyed it very much.”
Musburger is leaving to join a sports book start up in Las Vegas while co-hosting a gambling talk show on SiriusXM, appropriately titled My Friends in the Desert.
Former Purdue interim head coach Gerad Parker lands at Cincinnati
Former Purdue interim head coach Gerad Parker has joined Cincinnati’s staff, the program announced Monday.
Parker coached wide receivers at Purdue before his elevation to interim head coach, but he’ll handle running backs for the Bearcats.
“I’m happy to welcome Gerad, his wife Kandi and their three daughters to our program,” Fickell said. “He’s another great family man and coach and I’m excited to see him get to work with our running backs this spring. We have put together a staff with some great recruiters and football minds. I am proud they have all taken a leap of faith to come to Cincinnati.”
This will mark the first time in Parker’s career he has coached running backs. A former Kentucky wide receivers, Parker previously coached wideouts at Marshall before joining the Purdue staff as tight ends coach in 2013.
Alabama-bound defensive tackle in the Class of 2017 is going to take a detour on his way to Tuscaloosa. Akial Byers, of Arkansas, had been committed to Alabama in the Class of 2017, but academic issues will force him to put his Alabama plans on hold for now.
According to a report from 247 Sports, Byers is expected to enroll at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on National Signing Day (Wednesday).
The loss of one player will barely put a dent in Alabama’s stocked Class of 2017, so Nick Saban will not have too much reason to lose any sleep this week over the loss of one potential addition to this recruiting class. If anything, it means Alabama has room for one more late addition to the recruiting haul, which is already expected to be one of the best in the nation once again.
Last spring saw Jim Harbaugh pack the Michigan football equipment trucks and head to Bradenton, Florida to run spring football practices over Michigan’s spring break at IMG Academy. Inspired by the idea, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly reportedly contemplated doing the same, but that will no longer be in the works for the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame will not go to IMG Academy for a week of spring practice, Brian Kelly says. Wanted to accommodate new NCAA legislation.
Michigan is not taking the football program to any destinations over the school’s spring break this year, but the Wolverines are getting their passports ready for a trip to Rome at the end of the semester. There is no hint that Notre Dame will be heading to Italy or any other European vacation spot either.
Kelly, like Harbuagh, is paid big money to produce a winner in South Bend and looking for new and creative ways to expand the program’s reach can be critical to giving a boost in recruiting and interest in the program. Of course, some ideas can be quite costly, such as Michigan taking its football program to Rome. But if you want to travel with the program during scheduled time off during the semester, this will be the last opportunity to do so as the NCAA will shut down the practice later this year.
It looks as though opening the college football season down under may become a new annual event. A year after Cal and Hawaii kicked off the 2016 season in Australia, Stanford and Rice are now locked in to open the 2017 season in the Sydney Cup. The game between the Owls and Cardinal will be played in Sydney on August 26.
“This is a unique opportunity for us, one that I’m not sure we will have again in the near future,” Rice Director of Athletics Joe Karlgaard said in a released statement. “The Pac-12 has been expanding its outreach in the Pacific Rim the last few years, and we are excited to partner with Stanford for the game in Australia this fall. For our football players, many of whom have never been abroad, this trip will be as much about experiencing a new culture as it will be about the game itself.”
Talks about opening the season in Australia have been going on for a while now. Rice will be the home team in the matchup, meaning they will lose a home game on their schedule in the upcoming season. However, a chance to play in Australia is a bit of a rare opportunity and may be worth it for the experience. Cost, on the other hand, is quite a different story. Rice will lose a home game against a quality Pac-12 opponent.
As noted before, this will be the second straight regular season meeting between the two schools after Stanford hosted Rice in the 2016 regular season finale.