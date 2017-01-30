Pair of Oklahoma students arrested for breaking into LSU’s Tiger Stadium

In your “yeah, what?” news of the day, two Oklahoma students were arrested over the weekend after breaking into LSU’s Tiger Stadium.
According to WBRZ, LSU police responded to a call of two men trespassing inside Tiger Stadium. When police approached them, they both attempted to run away, resulting in their arrests. They were charged with unauthorized entry of a place of business and resisting an officer by flight.
WBRZ reported that the two students didn’t cause any property damage or steal anything, so this wasn’t like some rivalry-fueled defacing spree. In all honestly, I thought most of these big stadiums were open to the public when not in use, given they’re on campus grounds and all.
And since we’re here, Oklahoma and LSU have only played twice in their illustrious football histories, with the Sooners winning the 1950 Sugar Bowl and the Tigers winning the 2004 Sugar Bowl.
It looks as though opening the college football season down under may become a new annual event. A year after Cal and Hawaii kicked off the 2016 season in Australia, Stanford and Rice are now locked in to open the 2017 season in the Sydney Cup. The game between the Owls and Cardinal will be played in Sydney on August 26.
“This is a unique opportunity for us, one that I’m not sure we will have again in the near future,” Rice Director of Athletics Joe Karlgaard said in a released statement. “The Pac-12 has been expanding its outreach in the Pacific Rim the last few years, and we are excited to partner with Stanford for the game in Australia this fall. For our football players, many of whom have never been abroad, this trip will be as much about experiencing a new culture as it will be about the game itself.”
Talks about opening the season in Australia have been going on for a while now. Rice will be the home team in the matchup, meaning they will lose a home game on their schedule in the upcoming season. However, a chance to play in Australia is a bit of a rare opportunity and may be worth it for the experience. Cost, on the other hand, is quite a different story. Rice will lose a home game against a quality Pac-12 opponent.
As noted before, this will be the second straight regular season meeting between the two schools after Stanford hosted Rice in the 2016 regular season finale.
In need of a new defensive coordinator for the 2017 season, Kentucky has promoted inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Matt House to fill the role of defensive coordinator.
House will replace D.J. Eliot, who accepted a job offer to become Colorado’s defensive coordinator in the ongoing assistant coaching carousel this offseason. House previously held defensive coordinator responsibilities at previous stops at Pitt and FIU prior to joining Kentucky in 2016. House was Pitt’s defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014 and for FIU in 2015.
Kentucky’s defense ranked ninth in the SEC in total defense in 2016, allowing an average of 434.2 yards per game. The Wildcats also allowed an average of 31.3 points per game, which ranked 11th in the SEC.
When it comes to landing Power Five transfers, Luke Fickell‘s move to the Queen City has paid off very handsomely for Cincinnati.
On his personal Twitter account Sunday night, Kyle Trout announced that he will be transferring to UC to continue his collegiate playing career. The public announcement comes a couple of weeks after the offensive lineman was rumored to be looking to move on from Ohio State.
Ohio University had also been talked about as a potential destination.
Trout is scheduled to graduate from OSU this spring, meaning he’d be eligible to play immediately for Fickell’s Bearcats in 2017. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.
A four-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2014 recruiting class, Trout was rated as the No. 19 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Ohio.
Earlier this month, Buckeyes transfer Torrance Gibson indicated that he would be following the former OSU defensive coordinator to the Bearcats. It’s thought that Gibson will be eligible to play immediately for Fickell this coming season.
Tyshon Dye has already left one ACC school, but, in the end, he may not be leaving the conference. Maybe.
According to CaneSport.com, Miami offensive coordinator/running back Thomas Brown has been in contact the transfer running back about a potential move to the Hurricanes. In fact, according to the report, Brown told Dye that he has a spot on Mark Richt‘s team if he wants it.
In addition to The U, SMU and nearly 10 other schools have shown interest in the back.
Two weeks ago, reports surfaced that Dye had decided to transfer from Clemson. The rising fourth-year senior will be leaving the defending national champions as a graduate transfer.
A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2014 recruiting class, Dye was rated as the No. 14 running back in the country. The Georgia high schooler chose Clemson over offers from, among others, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee and USC.
After running for what turned out to be a career-high 151 yards as a true freshman, he ran for 91 in 2015. Dye’s 109 yards during the Tigers’ run to the title was tied for sixth on the team.