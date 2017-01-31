Arizona State formally announces Alabama’s Billy Napier as OC

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Over the weekend, it was reported that Arizona State would pluck its new offensive coordinator from Alabama. Two days later, that’s come to fruition.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, ASU announced that Todd Graham has added Billy Napier as his next coordinator. Josh Henson, recently hired as assistant head coach/offensive line/run game coordinator, will serve as co-offensive coordinator.

Napier had spent five of the past six seasons at Alabama. His first stint, in 2011, he spent as an offensive analyst, while the last four seasons he was the Crimson Tide’s wide receivers coach.

This will be Napier’s first coordinating job holding the same title at Clemson from 2009-10.

Graham’s search for a new coordinator was triggered by Chip Lindsey accepting the same job at Auburn earlier this month.