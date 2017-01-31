‘Bama QB transfer Blake Barnett immediately eligible at Arizona State

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Blake Barnett walked off Alabama’s roster four games into the 2016 season likely thinking he wouldn’t play again until 2018.

Barnett (no relation, unfortunately for him) started the Tide’s season-opening win over USC but quickly ceded the job to Jalen Hurts and never won it back. Against the wishes of Nick Saban, the former 5-star signal caller left the team in September and announced in December he would enroll at Arizona State.

But now it appears he’ll be eligible to play immediately after being cleared in an eligibility appeal by the NCAA.

When you find out you're eligible for game 1! August 31 can't come soon enough. #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/0b1gAlunS4 — B² (@Blake8Barnett) January 31, 2017

A Corona, Calif., native, Barnett will have to win the job over rising junior Manny Wilkins and sophomore Dillon Sterling-Cole, but should be considered the favorite to win the job. (He wouldn’t be in Tempe otherwise.) Wilkins lead the Sun Devils with 2,329 passing yards with 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 2016, while Sterling-Cole threw for 388 yards with one touchdown against four picks.

As a redshirt freshman, Barnett played in three games for Alabama, hitting 11-of-19 passes for 219 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Playing for new Sun Devils coordinator and former Tide assistant Billy Napier certainly shouldn’t hurt his chances.

Arizona State opens its season against New Mexico State on Aug. 31.