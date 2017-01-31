Bowling Green suspends S CJ Pickrom after assault arrest

This is normally the point in the program where we note a triggering of the resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker but, that was already been taken care of earlier today so we’ll just go ahead and move on.

Bowling Green has announced that rising true sophomore CJ Pickrom has been indefinitely suspended from head football coach Mike Jinks‘ program. The Toledo Blade reports that the suspension stems from an incident that occurred Jan. 18 at a local drinking establishment.

From the Blade‘s report:

According to a Bowling Green police report, Pickrom consumed a shot of an alcoholic beverage, then was preparing to consume another shot when “an unknown person bumped into him and spilled the second shot.” The report said Pickrom “became angry and struck a female that was standing nearby.” The report added that the female said she was not injured at the time, but later the mother of the female Pickrom allegedly struck said the female had a “minor concussion and incurred some medical bills” and also had sustained a black eye.

While Pickrom was initially charged with disorderly conduct, it was subsequently upgraded to misdemeanor assault. The 18-year-old defensive back is also facing an underage drinking charge.

“We are aware of an incident involving CJ Pickrom,” Jinks said in a statement. “He has been indefinitely suspended from the team and will take part in the University’s student code of conduct process.

“We do not, and will not, condone this type of behavior in our program.”

As true freshman, Pickrom played in five games.