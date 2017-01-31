Bowling Green suspends S CJ Pickrom after assault arrest

This is normally the point in the program where we note a triggering of the resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker but, that was already been taken care of earlier today so we’ll just go ahead and move on.
Bowling Green has announced that rising true sophomore CJ Pickrom has been indefinitely suspended from head football coach Mike Jinks‘ program. The Toledo Blade reports that the suspension stems from an incident that occurred Jan. 18 at a local drinking establishment.
From the Blade‘s report:
According to a Bowling Green police report, Pickrom consumed a shot of an alcoholic beverage, then was preparing to consume another shot when “an unknown person bumped into him and spilled the second shot.”
The report said Pickrom “became angry and struck a female that was standing nearby.” The report added that the female said she was not injured at the time, but later the mother of the female Pickrom allegedly struck said the female had a “minor concussion and incurred some medical bills” and also had sustained a black eye.
While Pickrom was initially charged with disorderly conduct, it was subsequently upgraded to misdemeanor assault. The 18-year-old defensive back is also facing an underage drinking charge.
“We are aware of an incident involving CJ Pickrom,” Jinks said in a statement. “He has been indefinitely suspended from the team and will take part in the University’s student code of conduct process.
“We do not, and will not, condone this type of behavior in our program.”
As true freshman, Pickrom played in five games.
Blake Barnett walked off Alabama’s roster four games into the 2016 season likely thinking he wouldn’t play again until 2018.
Barnett (no relation, unfortunately for him) started the Tide’s season-opening win over USC but quickly ceded the job to Jalen Hurts and never won it back. Against the wishes of Nick Saban, the former 5-star signal caller left the team in September and announced in December he would enroll at Arizona State.
But now it appears he’ll be eligible to play immediately after being cleared in an eligibility appeal by the NCAA.
A Corona, Calif., native, Barnett will have to win the job over rising junior Manny Wilkins and sophomore Dillon Sterling-Cole, but should be considered the favorite to win the job. (He wouldn’t be in Tempe otherwise.) Wilkins lead the Sun Devils with 2,329 passing yards with 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 2016, while Sterling-Cole threw for 388 yards with one touchdown against four picks.
As a redshirt freshman, Barnett played in three games for Alabama, hitting 11-of-19 passes for 219 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Playing for new Sun Devils coordinator and former Tide assistant Billy Napier certainly shouldn’t hurt his chances.
Arizona State opens its season against New Mexico State on Aug. 31.
If it weren’t for bad injury luck, Marshawn Williams wouldn’t have any at all.
A serious knee injury derailed the running back’s true freshman season at Virginia Tech in 2014… and in 2015… and then again in 2016. All told, Williams underwent three different surgeries in less than three years in Blacksburg.
Not surprisingly, the school announced Tuesday, Williams will be forced to bring his collegiate playing career to a premature end because of the injuries. Williams will remain at Tech on scholarship and in school, although the scholarship won’t count against VT’s limit of 85.
“I’d like to thank Coach (Frank) Beamer, Coach (Justin) Fuente and their staffs for giving me the chance to live out my dream of playing college football at Virginia Tech,” Williams said in a statement. “I’m also very appreciative of all my teammates for the chance to compete with them, as well as our trainers, medical and strength staff for helping me through the many ups and downs of this journey.
“While I’m disappointed that I can no longer sweat with my teammates on the football field, I’ll be a Hokie for the rest of my life.”
Despite the injury issues, Williams managed to rush for 719 yards and six touchdowns in 18 career games. 475 of those yards and four of the touchdowns came in the first nine games (eight starts) of his career with the Hokies. That start came to an end thanks to a torn ACL in his 10th collegiate game in 2014.
Over the weekend, it was reported that Arizona State would pluck its new offensive coordinator from Alabama. Two days later, that’s come to fruition.
In a press release Tuesday afternoon, ASU announced that Todd Graham has added Billy Napier as his next coordinator. Josh Henson, recently hired as assistant head coach/offensive line/run game coordinator, will serve as co-offensive coordinator.
Napier had spent five of the past six seasons at Alabama. His first stint, in 2011, he spent as an offensive analyst, while the last four seasons he was the Crimson Tide’s wide receivers coach.
This will be Napier’s first coordinating job holding the same title at Clemson from 2009-10.
Graham’s search for a new coordinator was triggered by Chip Lindsey accepting the same job at Auburn earlier this month.
In moving on from Auburn, Stanton Truitt, at least in his own mind, really didn’t have much of a decision to make on a new landing spot.
Over the weekend, Truitt revealed that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at North Carolina. In an interview with 247Sports.com, the transferring running back stated that the Tar Heels, it’s top two backs needing replacing, were “a no-brainer” destination.
“It’s a no-brainer,” Truitt told the recruiting website. “The opportunity is there. I saw the film and saw everything I can do.”
Kansas State, Miami and Virginia Tech were among the other contenders for Truitt’s services after the back left Auburn earlier this month.
As a graduate transfer, Truitt will be eligible to play immediately in 2017. He will have another year of eligibility that he could use in 2018 as well.
A three-star 2014 recruit, Truitt missed most of his true freshman season because of a shoulder injury and received a medical redshirt. He reinjured the same shoulder the following season, then moved from receiver to running back this season.
In 2016, Truitt ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. He also caught seven passes for 100 yards and another touchdown.