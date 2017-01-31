Four-star recruit cited for weed on Ohio State visit won’t be permitted to sign with Florida

The repercussions for an off-field incident first reported this past weekend continues to reverberate for a touted 2017 recruit.
Earlier this month, four-star wide receiver James Robinson was cited for possession of marijuana. The incident just so happened to occur during a visit to Ohio State, which prompted the Buckeyes to stop recruiting the receiver.
That was fine, though, as Robinson was considered a strong lean to sign with Florida Wednesday anyway. SECCountry.com subsequently reported that the UF staff would continue recruiting Robinson despite the issue. Monday, though, things changed on that front.
From the same SEC-centric website:
However, on Monday, the UF administration stepped in and will not allow the staff to send a letter of interest (to Robinson), the same source told SEC Country.
The Orlando Sentinel has also confirmed that Robinson’s recruitment by the Gators “has been shut down.” Head coach Jim McElwain, OnlyGators.com writes, “is now apparently working hard to find the player a soft landing spot, possibly at an in-state school or junior college.”
The Lakeland product is a four-star 2017 recruit, rated as the No. 14 receiver in the country and the No. 21 player at any position in the state of Florida. In addition to UF and OSU, Clemson, Oklahoma and Oregon had been in Robinson’s Final Five.
It’s unclear what if any impact the weed incident will have on his prospects with the other three programs on his list, although the player himself indicated that he won’t be putting pen to paper Wednesday.
In moving on from Auburn, Stanton Truitt, at least in his own mind, really didn’t have much of a decision to make on a new landing spot.
Over the weekend, Truitt revealed that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at North Carolina. In an interview with 247Sports.com, the transferring running back stated that the Tar Heels, it’s top two backs needing replacing, were “a no-brainer” destination.
“It’s a no-brainer,” Truitt told the recruiting website. “The opportunity is there. I saw the film and saw everything I can do.”
Kansas State, Miami and Virginia Tech were among the other contenders for Truitt’s services after the back left Auburn earlier this month.
As a graduate transfer, Truitt will be eligible to play immediately in 2017. He will have another year of eligibility that he could use in 2018 as well.
A three-star 2014 recruit, Truitt missed most of his true freshman season because of a shoulder injury and received a medical redshirt. He reinjured the same shoulder the following season, then moved from receiver to running back this season.
In 2016, Truitt ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. He also caught seven passes for 100 yards and another touchdown.
WATCH: Khaki-clad Jim Harbaugh jumps into pool to celebrate four-star’s commitment
Recruiting season is shifting into high gear as this cycle nears the finish line, and so is Jim Harbaugh. Still.
Oliver Martin is a four-star 2017 recruit, rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Iowa and the No. 28 wide receiver in the country according to 247Sports.com. Monday, two days before National Signing Day, Martin announced that he has verbally committed to play his college football at Michigan over the likes of Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
So, naturally, Martin, also a swimmer at West Senior High School in Iowa City, and Harbaugh, along with new UM assistant Pep Hamilton, celebrated by jumping into an indoor pool on the school’s Ann Arbor campus. Clad in khakis, of course.
“What an exciting time… Go Owls.” Easy there, Pacino, you’re going to bust a blood vessel. Or an artery.
Really, though, if you squint your eyes juuust right, you’d swear this was part of a “Saturday Night Live” skit featuring Will Ferrell lampooning something. And whoever saw the rough cut of this, the final cut of it and said “nailed it! Let’s run with this!” might want to consider another profession.
Miss. St.’s Brandon Bryant arrested on drunk-driving charge
For the second time in a couple of years, Brandon Bryant has found himself immersed in some legal hot water.
According to the Starkville Daily News and Jackson Clarion-Ledger, Bryant (pictured, getting hurdled) was arrested just north of Atlanta very early in the morning on New Years’ Day and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. The Mississippi State safety was also charged with failure to maintain lane and open container.
“We were made aware of the incident on the morning of New Year’s Day,” head coach Dan Mullen told the Daily News in a statement. “His discipline has been handled internally.”
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Bryant started eight of the 13 games in which he played during the 2015 season. This past season, he was fourth on the Bulldogs in tackles.
In March of 2015, Bryant was accused of misdemeanor assault after a snowball fight got out of hand.