Four-star recruit cited for weed on Ohio State visit won’t be permitted to sign with Florida

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The repercussions for an off-field incident first reported this past weekend continues to reverberate for a touted 2017 recruit.

Earlier this month, four-star wide receiver James Robinson was cited for possession of marijuana. The incident just so happened to occur during a visit to Ohio State, which prompted the Buckeyes to stop recruiting the receiver.

That was fine, though, as Robinson was considered a strong lean to sign with Florida Wednesday anyway. SECCountry.com subsequently reported that the UF staff would continue recruiting Robinson despite the issue. Monday, though, things changed on that front.

From the same SEC-centric website:

However, on Monday, the UF administration stepped in and will not allow the staff to send a letter of interest (to Robinson), the same source told SEC Country.

The Orlando Sentinel has also confirmed that Robinson’s recruitment by the Gators “has been shut down.” Head coach Jim McElwain, OnlyGators.com writes, “is now apparently working hard to find the player a soft landing spot, possibly at an in-state school or junior college.”

The Lakeland product is a four-star 2017 recruit, rated as the No. 14 receiver in the country and the No. 21 player at any position in the state of Florida. In addition to UF and OSU, Clemson, Oklahoma and Oregon had been in Robinson’s Final Five.

It’s unclear what if any impact the weed incident will have on his prospects with the other three programs on his list, although the player himself indicated that he won’t be putting pen to paper Wednesday.

I will not be signing on NSD! — JAMES ROBINSON IV 4⃣ (@_StunnaJayy_) January 31, 2017