Justin Wilcox adds Jerry Azzinaro to first Cal staff

On the eve of his first National Signing Day as a head coach, Justin Wilcox has added another assistant piece to his Cal coaching puzzle.

In a press release, Cal announced that Jerry Azzinaro has been hired as part of Wilcox’s first coaching staff. The veteran assistant will serve as the Golden Bears’ defensive line coach.

“Jerry Azzinaro is regarded as one of the top defensive line coaches in the business,” Wilcox said in a statement. “The success he had and expertise he gained in over three decades as a collegiate coach gave him the opportunity to work in the NFL the past four seasons and add to his vast knowledge of the game. I’m looking forward to Jerry bringing to our football program everything he has experienced at both the collegiate and professional levels.”

Azzinaro spent the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers and the three years before that with the Philadelphia Eagles. His last job at the collegiate level came at Oregon (2009-12).

The 35-year coaching veteran has also served as the defensive coordinator at Duke (2004-06) as well as stints at Syracuse (1999-2003) and Boston College (1995-96) as line coach with those latter two Power Five programs.

“I’m excited to be joining the coaching staff at Cal,” Azzinaro said. “Justin Wilcox is putting together a tremendous staff that will have the expertise and knowledge to capitalize on an opportunity to build one of the top programs in the Pac-12 and the nation.”

The hiring of Azzinaro leaves just two of the nine-man on-field staff left to fill for Wilcox.