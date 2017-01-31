Knee injuries force Virginia Tech RB Marshawn Williams to retire

If it weren’t for bad injury luck, Marshawn Williams wouldn’t have any at all.

A serious knee injury derailed the running back’s true freshman season at Virginia Tech in 2014… and in 2015… and then again in 2016. All told, Williams underwent three different surgeries in less than three years in Blacksburg.

Not surprisingly, the school announced Tuesday, Williams will be forced to bring his collegiate playing career to a premature end because of the injuries. Williams will remain at Tech on scholarship and in school, although the scholarship won’t count against VT’s limit of 85.

“I’d like to thank Coach (Frank) Beamer, Coach (Justin) Fuente and their staffs for giving me the chance to live out my dream of playing college football at Virginia Tech,” Williams said in a statement. “I’m also very appreciative of all my teammates for the chance to compete with them, as well as our trainers, medical and strength staff for helping me through the many ups and downs of this journey.

“While I’m disappointed that I can no longer sweat with my teammates on the football field, I’ll be a Hokie for the rest of my life.”

Despite the injury issues, Williams managed to rush for 719 yards and six touchdowns in 18 career games. 475 of those yards and four of the touchdowns came in the first nine games (eight starts) of his career with the Hokies. That start came to an end thanks to a torn ACL in his 10th collegiate game in 2014.