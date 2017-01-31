Louisiana 4-star DT commits to Alabama… from a cemetery

Alabama landing a 4-star defensive tackle commitment on the eve of National Signing Day is typically not news in that the sky being blue is not news. Some things just… are.
But it’s not every day — or any day, really, other than this one — that a player commits from the cemetery.
Phidarian Mathis, a 4-star defensive tackle from Monroe, La., put on an Alabama hat over LSU and TCU in the most unusual of places to honor his late friend Tyrell Cameron. Cameron died from internal bleeding resulting from a broken neck suffered while covering a punt in a 2015 Franklin Parish (La.) High School game.
LSU reportedly pursued Mathis hard late down the stretch, but the player said Tuesday he never heard from Tigers defensive line coach Pete Jenkins.
Mathis becomes the 25th pledge and 15th 4-star to join Alabama’s top-ranked class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
National Signing Day is upon us once again. Or, as it might as well be known now, the day Nick Saban and Urban Meyer bash everyone’s head together one more time. The next class of All-Americans, of Heisman Trophy winners, of future stars and wacky headlines becomes official on Wednesday, and no one truly knows which players will ultimately belong where. And that’s the magic of it all.
Let’s dive right into some storylines.
– Nick or Urban? Urban or Nick? Heading into Wednesday’s festivities, Alabama and Ohio State are in a neck-and-neck duel for the best class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Alabama holds a slight lead with 310.26 total points to Ohio State’s 308.78, but Ohio State (94.62) holds the edge over the Tide (93.01) in per-player average. Alabama owns five 5-stars and 14 4-stars among its 24 commitments, while Ohio State has landed five 5-stars and 13 4-stars among its 20 pledges.
– A Smart blueprint. The harbinger of Saban’s ultimate dominance came on Signing Day in 2008 when, after a 7-6 debut, Alabama inked a No. 1 class in its first full cycle under the new staff. Kirby Smart was there for that rise, and now he’s repeating the script in Athens. After an 8-5 debut campaign, Smart’s first full class has leaped from No. 8 to No. 3 nationally, per 247 composite. With two 5-stars and 18 4-stars among its 23 pledges, Georgia won’t likely catch Alabama or Ohio State but is a safe distance away from Michigan for the No. 3 ranking.
– Texas becomes the No Star State. In a year that should give longtime observers flash backs to the dark days of the 1990’s, only four of the top 20 players in the state of Texas are committed to in-state schools. In fact, Ohio State may sign as many Texas blue-chippers as the in-state schools combined, with No. 1 defensive back Jeffrey Okudah, No. 1 linebacker Baron Browning and No. 1 running back J.K. Dobbins already in the fold and an outside shot at landing No. 1 overall player Marvin Wilson. At present, only linebacker Anthony Hines (Texas A&M) and offensive lineman Jack Anderson (Texas Tech) are committed to in-state schools among the state’s top-10 players.
– Is Signing Day going to be… boring? Only 17 of the national top 100 players of the 247 composite ranking are uncommitted as of this writing. Among the top 25, only Wilson (an LSU lean) and Georgia linebacker Aubrey Solomon (Michigan or Alabama) remain uncommitted. Though the headliners may not offer much in the way of suspense, there are still plenty of second- and third-tier players lining up for our entertainment on Wednesday. If we’re lucky, perhaps one will announce his school choice while riding on the back of a dolphin.
Blake Barnett walked off Alabama’s roster four games into the 2016 season likely thinking he wouldn’t play again until 2018.
Barnett (no relation, unfortunately for him) started the Tide’s season-opening win over USC but quickly ceded the job to Jalen Hurts and never won it back. Against the wishes of Nick Saban, the former 5-star signal caller left the team in September and announced in December he would enroll at Arizona State.
But now it appears he’ll be eligible to play immediately after being cleared in an eligibility appeal by the NCAA.
A Corona, Calif., native, Barnett will have to win the job over rising junior Manny Wilkins and sophomore Dillon Sterling-Cole, but should be considered the favorite to win the job. (He wouldn’t be in Tempe otherwise.) Wilkins lead the Sun Devils with 2,329 passing yards with 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 2016, while Sterling-Cole threw for 388 yards with one touchdown against four picks.
As a redshirt freshman, Barnett played in three games for Alabama, hitting 11-of-19 passes for 219 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Playing for new Sun Devils coordinator and former Tide assistant Billy Napier certainly shouldn’t hurt his chances.
Arizona State opens its season against New Mexico State on Aug. 31.
This is normally the point in the program where we note a triggering of the resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker but, that was already been taken care of earlier today so we’ll just go ahead and move on.
Bowling Green has announced that rising true sophomore CJ Pickrom has been indefinitely suspended from head football coach Mike Jinks‘ program. The Toledo Blade reports that the suspension stems from an incident that occurred Jan. 18 at a local drinking establishment.
From the Blade‘s report:
According to a Bowling Green police report, Pickrom consumed a shot of an alcoholic beverage, then was preparing to consume another shot when “an unknown person bumped into him and spilled the second shot.”
The report said Pickrom “became angry and struck a female that was standing nearby.” The report added that the female said she was not injured at the time, but later the mother of the female Pickrom allegedly struck said the female had a “minor concussion and incurred some medical bills” and also had sustained a black eye.
While Pickrom was initially charged with disorderly conduct, it was subsequently upgraded to misdemeanor assault. The 18-year-old defensive back is also facing an underage drinking charge.
“We are aware of an incident involving CJ Pickrom,” Jinks said in a statement. “He has been indefinitely suspended from the team and will take part in the University’s student code of conduct process.
“We do not, and will not, condone this type of behavior in our program.”
As true freshman, Pickrom played in five games.
If it weren’t for bad injury luck, Marshawn Williams wouldn’t have any at all.
A serious knee injury derailed the running back’s true freshman season at Virginia Tech in 2014… and in 2015… and then again in 2016. All told, Williams underwent three different surgeries in less than three years in Blacksburg.
Not surprisingly, the school announced Tuesday, Williams will be forced to bring his collegiate playing career to a premature end because of the injuries. Williams will remain at Tech on scholarship and in school, although the scholarship won’t count against VT’s limit of 85.
“I’d like to thank Coach (Frank) Beamer, Coach (Justin) Fuente and their staffs for giving me the chance to live out my dream of playing college football at Virginia Tech,” Williams said in a statement. “I’m also very appreciative of all my teammates for the chance to compete with them, as well as our trainers, medical and strength staff for helping me through the many ups and downs of this journey.
“While I’m disappointed that I can no longer sweat with my teammates on the football field, I’ll be a Hokie for the rest of my life.”
Despite the injury issues, Williams managed to rush for 719 yards and six touchdowns in 18 career games. 475 of those yards and four of the touchdowns came in the first nine games (eight starts) of his career with the Hokies. That start came to an end thanks to a torn ACL in his 10th collegiate game in 2014.