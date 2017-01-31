Miss. St.’s Brandon Bryant arrested on drunk-driving charge

For the second time in a couple of years, Brandon Bryant has found himself immersed in some legal hot water.

According to the Starkville Daily News and Jackson Clarion-Ledger, Bryant (pictured, getting hurdled) was arrested just north of Atlanta very early in the morning on New Years’ Day and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. The Mississippi State safety was also charged with failure to maintain lane and open container.

“We were made aware of the incident on the morning of New Year’s Day,” head coach Dan Mullen told the Daily News in a statement. “His discipline has been handled internally.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Bryant started eight of the 13 games in which he played during the 2015 season. This past season, he was fourth on the Bulldogs in tackles.

In March of 2015, Bryant was accused of misdemeanor assault after a snowball fight got out of hand.