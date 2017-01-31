Virginia the landing spot for transferring Mizzou QB Marvin Zanders

Not long after the end of the 2016 regular season, Bronco Mendenhall indicated that he’d like to add a graduate transfer quarterback between then and the start of the 2017 season. Coming off the weekend, that desire became a reality.
On his personal Twitter account Monday, which is marked as protected, Marvin Zanders revealed that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Virginia. The quarterback’s decision came after a visit to Charlottesville this past weekend.
“Just committed to UVA! So excited for this new opportunity!” Zanders reportedly wrote in announcing his decision. Zanders will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer, and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The move to Charlottesville comes nearly two months after Zanders announced his decision to transfer from Missouri.
Zanders was a three-star 2014 signee who played in just one game in 2015 after redshirting as a true freshman. As starter Drew Lock’s primary backup in 2016, Zanders played in a total of eight games. In limited action, he completed 10 of 12 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 198 yards and a pair of scores.
Former Purdue interim head coach Gerad Parker lands at Cincinnati
Former Purdue interim head coach Gerad Parker has joined Cincinnati’s staff, the program announced Monday.
Parker coached wide receivers at Purdue before his elevation to interim head coach, but he’ll handle running backs for the Bearcats.
“I’m happy to welcome Gerad, his wife Kandi and their three daughters to our program,” Fickell said. “He’s another great family man and coach and I’m excited to see him get to work with our running backs this spring. We have put together a staff with some great recruiters and football minds. I am proud they have all taken a leap of faith to come to Cincinnati.”
This will mark the first time in Parker’s career he has coached running backs. A former Kentucky wide receivers, Parker previously coached wideouts at Marshall before joining the Purdue staff as tight ends coach in 2013.
Brent Musburger has called his final college football game, hanging up the play-by-play headset for good following tomorrow night’s Georgia-Kentucky basketball game. This means Musburger’s final college game was marred by some poorly-worded comments regarding former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, wishing the player a long NFL career while discussing recently-surfaced video showing him hitting a female Oklahoma student in 2014.
Blowback was such that he felt compelled to defend those comments one quarter later of OU’s eventual win in the Sugar Bowl.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Musburger insisted the comments had nothing to do with the departure and, in fact, received very little attention from ESPN or Disney proper.
“We had already started the process of me leaving,” Musburger said. “The morning after the Sugar Bowl I had breakfast with [ESPN president] John Skipper and [senior vice president of event & studio production] Stephanie Druley, and they wanted to work out a plan to keep me at ESPN. There was not even a discussion about what had been said specifically about Mixon. In fact, the only person who mentioned it to me was a telephone call two days later from [Disney chairman] Bob Iger, who is an old friend, and he said, ‘This too shall pass.’ That was the only comment. There was no blowback. There is absolutely no connection.
“I did not want them to be in the middle [of gambling issues]. I am sure they have had some phone calls about [gambling] comments that I have made on the air over the years. It certainly never came back to me, but I have no doubt it happened. I just wanted no connection whatsoever. I will tell you that my relations with ESPN and everyone there could not be better. We have been completely up front in this process. I leave with nothing but good feelings about these people. I never had a bad day for them and enjoyed it very much.”
Musburger is leaving to join a sports book start up in Las Vegas while co-hosting a gambling talk show on SiriusXM, appropriately titled My Friends in the Desert.
Alabama-bound defensive tackle in the Class of 2017 is going to take a detour on his way to Tuscaloosa. Akial Byers, of Arkansas, had been committed to Alabama in the Class of 2017, but academic issues will force him to put his Alabama plans on hold for now.
According to a report from 247 Sports, Byers is expected to enroll at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on National Signing Day (Wednesday).
The loss of one player will barely put a dent in Alabama’s stocked Class of 2017, so Nick Saban will not have too much reason to lose any sleep this week over the loss of one potential addition to this recruiting class. If anything, it means Alabama has room for one more late addition to the recruiting haul, which is already expected to be one of the best in the nation once again.
Last spring saw Jim Harbaugh pack the Michigan football equipment trucks and head to Bradenton, Florida to run spring football practices over Michigan’s spring break at IMG Academy. Inspired by the idea, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly reportedly contemplated doing the same, but that will no longer be in the works for the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame will not go to IMG Academy for a week of spring practice, Brian Kelly says. Wanted to accommodate new NCAA legislation.
Michigan is not taking the football program to any destinations over the school’s spring break this year, but the Wolverines are getting their passports ready for a trip to Rome at the end of the semester. There is no hint that Notre Dame will be heading to Italy or any other European vacation spot either.
Kelly, like Harbuagh, is paid big money to produce a winner in South Bend and looking for new and creative ways to expand the program’s reach can be critical to giving a boost in recruiting and interest in the program. Of course, some ideas can be quite costly, such as Michigan taking its football program to Rome. But if you want to travel with the program during scheduled time off during the semester, this will be the last opportunity to do so as the NCAA will shut down the practice later this year.