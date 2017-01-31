WATCH: Khaki-clad Jim Harbaugh jumps into pool to celebrate four-star’s commitment

Recruiting season is shifting into high gear as this cycle nears the finish line, and so is Jim Harbaugh. Still.

Oliver Martin is a four-star 2017 recruit, rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Iowa and the No. 28 wide receiver in the country according to 247Sports.com. Monday, two days before National Signing Day, Martin announced that he has verbally committed to play his college football at Michigan over the likes of Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

So, naturally, Martin, also a swimmer at West Senior High School in Iowa City, and Harbaugh, along with new UM assistant Pep Hamilton, celebrated by jumping into an indoor pool on the school’s Ann Arbor campus. Clad in khakis, of course.

Hey, at least he was wearing a shirt this time around.